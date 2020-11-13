BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Friday 13 November 2020
Advertisement

Mickey Harte's 18-year reign as Tyrone manager has come to an end

The Red Hand won three All-Ireland titles under his watch.

By Emma Duffy Friday 13 Nov 2020, 10:04 PM
1 hour ago 14,864 Views 25 Comments
https://the42.ie/5266455
Wave goodbye: Mickey Harte.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO
Wave goodbye: Mickey Harte.
Wave goodbye: Mickey Harte.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO

MICKEY HARTE’S REIGN as Tyrone senior football manager has come to an end.

While the Red Hand are yet to officially confirm the news, his exit is being widely reported tonight — the Irish News first with the story, with RTÉ following suit.

Having taken over ahead of the 2003 season, Harte was the longest-serving manager in inter-county football before he stood down. During his 18 years at the helm, he delivered three All-Ireland crowns, six Ulster championship titles and one National League honour to the county.

The county also enjoyed plenty of success at minor and U21 level under the Errigal Ciarán clubman’s watch.

Speculation on Harte’s future grew this week after reports from the Ulster Herald and the BBC noted that he had a request for a one-year extension to his stay rejected by the county board.

“I respect the outcome of these meetings and that’s it’s time to reflect on what happened and leave the present to unfold itself,” Harte told The Irish Examiner tonight.

I always say that I feel privileged ever to have been a manager of any Tyrone team. To get through the minors, the under-21s and seniors for so long is an absolute privilege and I would never look at it in any other way.

“That’s how I leave things, I am privileged to have been given the opportunities I have been given and I did my best every year I was there.”

The 68-year-old was given a new three-year term ahead of the 2018 season, but that came to a close as Tyrone suffered an Ulster quarter-final defeat to Donegal earlier this month.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“You’re talking about a man who has done everything for Tyrone and what he has achieved is phenomenal,” former Kerry defender Marc O Sé said recently on The42 GAA Weekly podcast. “But he’s been there a long time… I’d be looking for a change.”

Tyrone last reached the All-Ireland final in 2018, falling to a six-point defeat to Dublin, before they exited the championship at the semi-final stage last year.

They bowed out at the first hurdle this year following a two-point loss in Ballybofey.

Design2resize

Subscribe to The42′s new member-led GAA Championship show with Marc Ó Sé and Shane Dowling. 

Join The42

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie