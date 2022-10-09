Membership : Access or Sign Up
Mid Kerry march on to the final four with two-point victory over Templenoe

Mid Kerry join Dingle and Feale Rangers in the semi-finals.

By Maurice Brosnan Sunday 9 Oct 2022, 2:39 PM
21 minutes ago 563 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5888663
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Mid Kerry 0-13

Templenoe 0-11 

Maurice Brosnan reports from Fitzgerald Stadium 

TEMPLENOE’S DREAM OF a club and county championship double are over after a two-point defeat against Mid Kerry at a rain-soaked Fitzgerald Stadium. 

The district outfit finished stronger down the home straight, closing out the game with a five-minute spell of possession that climaxed with a well-worked Fiachra Clifford score from the top of the D.

All-Ireland winner Adrian Spillane started despite concerns about an ankle injury in the build-up to the game but was evidently not at full fitness and collapsed in a heap midway through the first half. 

The 2019 Munster intermediate champions were without captain Gavin Crowley, however, who was replaced by Cian Hallissey before throw-in.

tadhg-morley-arrives-arrives Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

In his absence, Tadhg Morley was deployed in the same role he did so expertly for Jack O’Connor’s outfit this year, sitting in front of Mid Kerry’s two inside forwards when possible. His presence and soaked conditions ensured direct ball needed to be faultless to pay off. 

In attack the number six was equally crucial, kicking two points and a constant kick-out option for Mark Looney. 

Mid Kerry Captain Mike Breen, who missed the majority of Kerry’s season with a recurrent hamstring problem, was a concern coming into the quarter-final given he did not finish a group-stage game. He played the full hour and did a similar Morley sitting job for Peter O’Sullivan’s outfit.

Alongside him, Pa Kilkenny did an expert job marshalling Killian Spillane. The intercounty star was scoreless from play.

Without that threat, Templenoe were forced to shoot from deep. Corner-back Brian Crowley kicked a fine score in front of the terrace, while Patrick Clifford and Morley both drove forward to score in the opening 30 minutes. 

Miltown/Castlemaine’s Eanna O’Connor kicked two placed balls from the ground to open Mid Kerry’s account and was fouled twice more in the half, one of which he converted. 

At the break, they lead by one. Templenoe came thundering back after the restart, rattling off four in a row through Morley, Adrian Spillane and two frees from his brother Killian. 

A terrific high catch by goalkeeper Sean Coffey cut out a dangerous long ball and saw substitute Jack O’Connor finish the counterattack with a much-needed white flag, halting a run of four second-half wides. 

Templenoe’s inability to find success with their long kick-out proved fatal. Darren Houlihan started to spoil ball and drive forward, kicking two in a row to level matters heading into the final ten minutes.

The sides swapped frees before Liam Carey elected to tap over with a glimpse at goal. Mid Kerry landed three of the final four points with the outstanding Fiachra Clifford coming to the fore. 

Templenoe will now turn their focus to a club decider against Kerins O’Rahillys. Mid Kerry march on to join Dingle and Feale Rangers in the final four. 

Scorers for Mid Kerry:  Eanna O’Connor 0-3 (0-1 ’45, 0-2f), Keith Evans 0-1, Darren Houlihan 0-3, Kieran Dennehy 0-1, Jack O’Connor 0-1, Fiachra Clifford 0-3 (0-1f), Liam Carey 0-1

Scorers for Templenoe:  Brian Crowley 0-1, Patrick Clifford 0-1, Stephen O’Sullivan 0-2 (0-1f), Tadhg Morley 0-2, Killian Spillane 0-2 (0-2f), Adrian Spillane 0-1, Colin Crowley 0-1, Aidan Crowley 0-1f

 Mid Kerry

1. Sean Coffey (Beaufort) 

2. Pa Kilkenny (Glenbeigh/Glencar) 3. Pa Wrenn (Milltown/Castlemaine) 4. David Mangan (Laune Rangers) 

5. Eoin Clifford 6. Mike Breen (Beaufort – captain) 7. Jack Brosnan (Glenbeigh/Glencar) 

8. Colin McGillicuddy  (Glenbeigh/Glencar) 9. Darren Houlihan (Cromane)

10. Fiachra Clifford (Laune Rangers) 11. Eanna O’Connor (Milltown/Castlemaine) 12. Keith Evans (Keel) 

13. Kieran Dennehy (Beafort) 14. Liam Carey (Beaufort) 15. Ciaran Kennedy (Beaufort) 

Subs

17. Jack O’Connor for Kennedy (half-time) 

22. Gearoid Hassett for Dennehy (39)

19. Ronan Murphy for McGillicuddy (42)

18. Caolim Teahan for Brosnan (55)

Templenoe

1. Mark Looney 

2. Brian Crowley 3. Kieran O’Neill 4. John Rice 

5. Patrick Clifford 6. Tadhg Morley 16. Cian Hallissey

8. Tom Spillane 9. Adrian Spillane 

10. Mark Casey 11. Josh Crowley Holland 12. Colin Crowley 

13. Stephen O’Sullivan 14. Aidan Crowley 15. Killian Spillane 

Subs

17. Kieran McCarthy for Rice (50)

18. Cian Hallissey for Casey (53)

