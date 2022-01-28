Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Friday 28 January 2022
Advertisement

Middlesbrough give green light to League Two loan for son of ex-Ireland midfielder

Calum Kavanagh has signed for Harrogate Town.

By Paul Dollery Friday 28 Jan 2022, 7:15 PM
42 minutes ago 1,682 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5667710

CALUM KAVANAGH IS set to be given an opportunity to experience competitive senior football for the first time in his career.

Middlesbrough have approved a loan move for the Ireland youth international to League Two club Harrogate Town until the end of the season.

He’s a son of former Stoke City and Cardiff City midfielder Graham Kavanagh, who won 16 senior Ireland caps during his playing career.

Although yet to make a first-team debut, 18-year-old Kavanagh’s recent progress at Middlesbrough has been promising.

Earlier this month, the striker scored seven times in three games for the club’s U23 side against Queens Park Rangers, Aston Villa and Sunderland.

Middlesbrough fended off interest from Arsenal and Chelsea in September 2020 by handing Kavanagh a three-year professional contract.

“Calum is an exciting forward who will cause no end of problems for opponents with his tenacity, pace and ability – we’re convinced of that,” Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver said.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“He’s a determined player on the pitch, a good character and fits in with what we want in the squad, which is hungry, go-getting players with a belief and presence on the pitch.”

graham-kavanagh-and-ronaldinho-1822004 Graham Kavanagh tackles Ronaldinho while playing for Ireland against Brazil in 2004. Source: INPHO

Kavanagh becomes the second Irish underage international to complete a loan move to Harrogate during the January transfer window, after U21 full-back Lewis Richards joined the club from Wolves a fortnight ago.

Harrogate, who also have former Cabinteely and UCD winger Simon Power on their books, are currently in 12th place in League Two ahead of tomorrow’s visit to Stevenage.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie