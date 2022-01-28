Middlesbrough give green light to League Two loan for son of ex-Ireland midfielder

CALUM KAVANAGH IS set to be given an opportunity to experience competitive senior football for the first time in his career.

Middlesbrough have approved a loan move for the Ireland youth international to League Two club Harrogate Town until the end of the season.

He’s a son of former Stoke City and Cardiff City midfielder Graham Kavanagh, who won 16 senior Ireland caps during his playing career.

Although yet to make a first-team debut, 18-year-old Kavanagh’s recent progress at Middlesbrough has been promising.

Earlier this month, the striker scored seven times in three games for the club’s U23 side against Queens Park Rangers, Aston Villa and Sunderland.

Middlesbrough fended off interest from Arsenal and Chelsea in September 2020 by handing Kavanagh a three-year professional contract.

“Calum is an exciting forward who will cause no end of problems for opponents with his tenacity, pace and ability – we’re convinced of that,” Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver said.

“He’s a determined player on the pitch, a good character and fits in with what we want in the squad, which is hungry, go-getting players with a belief and presence on the pitch.”

Graham Kavanagh tackles Ronaldinho while playing for Ireland against Brazil in 2004. Source: INPHO

Kavanagh becomes the second Irish underage international to complete a loan move to Harrogate during the January transfer window, after U21 full-back Lewis Richards joined the club from Wolves a fortnight ago.

Harrogate, who also have former Cabinteely and UCD winger Simon Power on their books, are currently in 12th place in League Two ahead of tomorrow’s visit to Stevenage.