BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 22 September 2020
Advertisement

Saracens' Rhodes has citing complaint over Henshaw incident dismissed

Rhodes was cited for headbutting Leinster centre Robbie Henshaw during his side’s Heineken Champions Cup win, but a panel dismissed the charge.

By Press Association Tuesday 22 Sep 2020, 10:56 PM
19 minutes ago 642 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5212411
Mike Rhodes (left) tackles Jordan Larmour in last weekend's Champions Cup quarter final.
Image: PA
Mike Rhodes (left) tackles Jordan Larmour in last weekend's Champions Cup quarter final.
Mike Rhodes (left) tackles Jordan Larmour in last weekend's Champions Cup quarter final.
Image: PA

SARACENS FLANKER MIKE Rhodes has had a citing complaint against him dismissed by an independent disciplinary committee.

Rhodes was cited for headbutting Leinster centre Robbie Henshaw during his side’s Heineken Champions Cup win on Saturday, but a panel dismissed the charge.

A statement read: “The Committee decided that Rhodes had committed an act of foul play, however, it was not proven to the required standard that contact had been made to Henshaw’s head.

“The Committee concluded that the act of foul play did not warrant a red card and the citing complaint was therefore dismissed.”

Rhodes could have faced a penalty ranging from six weeks to a maximum 104 weeks if the citing had been upheld, but instead is able to play immediately, subject to a potential European Club Rugby appeal.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie