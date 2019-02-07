This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Thursday 7 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ross: England wanted it more, Ireland caught cold but better now than later

‘I’d rather that happen now than in a quarter-final of a World Cup,’ the former Ireland prop said.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 7 Feb 2019, 6:15 AM
6 minutes ago 78 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4479409

“I WAS WATCHING it from the lower east stand and I suppose about 60 minutes in, I started to get the hip flask out,” Mike Ross frowns to a few laughs from around the room.

In his half-joking, half-serious sense of humour, he may as well add a bit of light to a dull situation for Joe Schmidt’s side.

His main takeaway though: England wanted it a little bit more and Ireland, maybe, were caught cold. It’s better it happen now than later in the year, with a World Cup looming.

Mike Ross Ireland Women's scrum coach and ex-Leinster and Ireland prop Mike Ross. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

The Ireland women’s scrum coach is up for interview at their pre-Scotland Six Nations press conference where he talks enthusiastically about his role, the ever-improving scrum and how much last week’s heavy defeat to England on Friday at Donnybrook stung.

The further stinging events at the Aviva on Saturday evening are bound to come up at some stage and when they do, former Ireland and Leinster prop Ross is happy to share his opinion.

“Look, England did to us what we did to them last year. That’s what happened,” he tells the media on a chilly Monday evening in the Sandymount Hotel, just around the corner from the scene of the crime. Simple as.

“I mean I’ve been on sides that have been watching teams get the plaudits and just quietly stewing and look, they’ve been stewing for a year over it.”

“You’ve got to take your hat off to them,” he continues on England. “They played really well, they nullified all of our strengths but at the same time I don’t think we really got out of the gate.

“We conceded a relatively soft try after two minutes and then there was that mix-up in the back field that allowed them (to capitalise) — Jacob Stockdale didn’t quite control the ball and they pounced on that. And then there was the interception.

“The lads will be upset, annoyed, frustrated and a bit embarrassed yesterday. They would have had the mother and father of all video reviews this morning. There’ll be a few lads with stripes on their backs.”

Peter O'Mahony dejected Dejection after the game. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

While Schmidt lamented a quiet dressing room before Saturday’s ‘reality check,’ 39-year-old Ross has experienced that on several occasions through his own career but can’t exactly put his finger on what it is during the build-up that causes that silence.

“Lads will have prepared very well,” the Corkman continues, “they’ll have trained very well, know all the things they have to do, but sometimes when you come up against a team that’s just…

“I suppose England were heart sick watching us win the Grand Slam in their own back patch. That’s massive motivation. You can’t underestimate that motivation.

“And sometimes I think, being on teams where (you’re thinking): ‘Ah look, it’ll be fine. It’ll just happen for us’. We’re just used to winning, and sometimes that’s where you can get caught cold.”

He doesn’t feel that physicality is a concern, despite Schmidt opining that there was a lack of ‘simmering physical intensity’ afterwards while it’s been said that teams will try to bully Ireland in that regard.

“Our players are just as physical as everyone else. Physicality is just a mindset. If you look at the stats: We don’t have a light pack,” he continued.

“Tadhg Furlong is as big as any tighthead out there. James Ryan is as big as any second row. Jack Conan, CJ Stander and all these guys pair up very favourably.

“I think England just wanted it a little bit more than us and I think we maybe got caught cold. We just weren’t as revved up as we probably should have been. I’d rather that happen now than in a quarter-final of a World Cup.”

With all focus switching to Murrayfield on Saturday afternoon, all eyes are on the 2018 Grand Slam champions and whether they can bounce back.

Mike Ross At the Ireland Women's press event. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The Scots will fancy their chances, Ross agrees.

“Scotland always fancy their chances,” he concludes. “They’ve a really good squad, probably one of the best squads they’ve had in years.

“Gregor Townsend has done a great job with them and they’ve probably more strength-in-depth than they’ve had in a very long time too.

“Their provinces are going well in the European Cup, so yeah they’ll be actually waiting for us up in Murrayfield.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Messi unable to conjure Barca winner as Madrid hold on for draw
    Messi unable to conjure Barca winner as Madrid hold on for draw
    Injured Neuer remains on sidelines as Liverpool tie looms
    Concerned? No - Liverpool are happy and enjoying life at the top, says Milner
    IRELAND
    Star winger Miller named to start against Scotland after recovering from horrific leg break
    Star winger Miller named to start against Scotland after recovering from horrific leg break
    Henshaw set for centre return as O'Brien and Kearney come in for Ireland
    'It was 100% my fault' - Earls keen to bounce back from England error
    SCOTLAND
    Roux set to step up for Ireland in 'must-win' clash with Scotland
    Roux set to step up for Ireland in 'must-win' clash with Scotland
    'Incredibly hungry' Kilcoyne intent on creating good memories in Murrayfield
    'If you don't get it right, we'll get nailed': Accuracy order of the day as Ireland pick themselves up

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie