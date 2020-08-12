This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 19 °C Wednesday 12 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mike Tyson's comeback fight against Roy Jones Jr postponed until November

The 54-year-old was due to take part in an eight-round exhibition bout on 12 September.

By Press Association Wednesday 12 Aug 2020, 10:20 AM
29 minutes ago 438 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5173680
Mike Tyson hasn't fought in 15 years.
Image: David Rosenblum
Mike Tyson hasn't fought in 15 years.
Mike Tyson hasn't fought in 15 years.
Image: David Rosenblum

FORMER WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT champion Mike Tyson’s return to the ring against Roy Jones Jr has been put back until 28 November.

Tyson, 54, who dominated the heavyweight scene for almost 20 years after winning the title in 1987, was due to take on 51-year-old Jones in an eight-round exhibition in California on 12 September.

However, the bout has now been put back until late November after organisers decided to make the pay-per-view event bigger with more fights on the undercard.

Tyson said: “Changing the date to November 28th will give more people the opportunity to see the biggest comeback in boxing history.

This temporary inconvenience will last longer than Roy Jones Jr. He better be ready, I’m coming full force.”

Jones last fought in 2018 while Tyson’s last professional fight was a defeat by Kevin McBride 15 years ago.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie