Min earns revenge over Politologue at Aintree

LAST YEAR’S RUNNER-UP Min gained revenge on Politologue with a scintillating front-running performance that saw him saunter to a 20-length success under Ruby Walsh in the JLT Melling Chase at Aintree this afternoon.

The Willie Mullins-trained eight-year-old, who finished a disappointing fifth at Cheltenham in the Queen Mother Champion Chase, made all this time and produced an excellent round of jumping to pull clear of last year’s winner Politologue.

Min, who has been rather unlucky to bump into Altior in a Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and Champion Chase, was adding a fourth Grade 1 to his name and took every fence in his stride under Ruby Walsh.

The winning rider said afterwards: “He was brilliant and magic. We always thought he was a really good horse, and he is, but it just goes to show you how good a horse Altior is. Without Altior we’d have won a Supreme and a Champion Chase with this horse.”

