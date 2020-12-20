BE PART OF THE TEAM

Success for Offaly as they move into Leinster final date with Cats

Faithful were too strong for Westmeath today in Mullingar.

By Garry Doyle Sunday 20 Dec 2020, 3:02 PM
Image: ©INPHO
Image: ©INPHO

KILKENNY AND OFFALY in a Leinster final. Sounds like old times. On this occasion it is the result of today’s minor championship semi-finals, won by the Cats and the Faithful against Wexford and Westmeath respectively.

Accordingly, the two teams will meet on 3 January in the provincial decider, Kilkenny by virtue of their 0-23 to 1-14 win over Wexford, a game they had to come from behind in, after Wexford had established a half-time lead of six points, 0-12 to 0-6.

When Luke Murphy got a goal five minutes into the second half, Wexford had a 1-12 to 0-8 lead but Kilkenny stayed calm. Billy Drennan was their star scorer, Denis Walsh and Tommy Clifford a superb support-cast. Seventeen second-half points proved too much for the Slaneysiders.

Offaly’s class, meanwhile, proved to be too much for Westmeath, who were beaten by 13 points in Mullingar, 2-18 to 1-8. Two goals came in the first two minutes of this one, David Williams with the Westmeath goal, and the hosts led at the break by two points.

Offaly soon levelled, however, and 10 points in a row changed the complexion of this game. Daniel Bourke’s goal then finished off the game as full-time approached.

