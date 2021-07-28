Kilkenny hold off Wexford to celebrate Leinster final victory while Ulster reach last four stage

KILKENNY CELEBRATE ANOTHER Leinster minor hurling crown tonight as they ran out 1-15 to 2-10 victors over Wexford.

Kilkenny’s reward for winning the Leinster final is an All-Ireland semi-final date against Galway. The victors there will play the Munster champions, Cork or Waterford who face off on 9 August, in the All-Ireland final on the weekend of 21-22 August.

In Ulster tonight there were successes for Donegal, Fermanagh, Armagh and Tyrone in the minor football championship.

The semi-finals will now see Fermanagh face Tyrone while Armagh take on Donegal.

Results

Leinster MHC final

Kilkenny 1-15 Wexford 2-10

Ulster MFC quarter-finals

Monaghan 0-10 Donegal 1-9

Cavan 1-11 Fermanagh 1-12

Derry 0-11 Armagh 0-12

Tyrone 3-16 Down 0-9

