Garda inquiry launched following alleged assault at abandoned minor hurling match

GARDA ENQUIRIES ARE “ongoing” after a minor hurling match in Dublin was abandoned on Sunday due to an alleged assault on a match official.

Naomh Fionnbarra and Clanna Gael Fontenoy were playing in an U18 hurling league game in Ringsend when the alleged incident occurred.

A statement from the Gardaí reads: “Gardaí received report of an alleged incident at a GAA sports ground in Dublin 4 yesterday afternoon Sunday, 5 March. Enquiries are ongoing at this time.”

The42 has contacted both clubs for comment and received the following response from the Naomh Fionnbarra.

“Naomh Fionnbarra GAA club is aware of media coverage surrounding our U18 hurling league game today against Clana Gael in Ringsend. We await the referees report from the game and a possible investigation from the Dublin County Board.

“We dispute some of the one-sided media reports and have launched an internal investigation. We are aware that members of both clubs have contacted Gardai in relation to incidents at the game.”

No response was received from the Clanna Gael Fontenoy club at time of publication. The42 has also contacted the GAA for comment.

