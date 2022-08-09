Membership : Access or Sign Up
Four from both Tipperary and Offaly as minor hurling Team of the Year announced

Offaly star forward Adam Screeney has been named Player of the Year.

By The42 Team Tuesday 9 Aug 2022, 12:27 PM
1 hour ago 2,375 Views 0 Comments
Offaly star Adam Screeney has been named Player of the Year. Here, he is pictured in action against Sam O'Farrell, who is also included in Team of the Year.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS TIPPERARY and runners-up Offaly both see four players featured on the 2022 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Hurling Team of the Year.

Offaly’s Adam Screeney has been named Player of the Year, the Kilcormac-Killoughey star forward having scored a staggering 5-51 through the Faithful county’s journey to their first minor final since 1989.

A last-gasp Paddy McCormack goal broke Offaly hearts in the Nowlan Park final last month, Tipperary finishing up 1-17 to 1-16 winners.

McCormack is joined by team-mates Sam O’Farrell, Adam Daly and Tom Delaney in the Team of the Year, while James Mahon, Donal Shirley and Dan Ravenhill are the Offaly players named alongside Screeney.

Galway have three representatives — goalkeeper Donagh Fahy, Rory Burke and Aaron Niland — while both Laois and Clare each have two players on this year’s team in Ciarán Flynn and Ben Deegan, and Eoghan Gunning and James Hegarty respectively.

team Source: Electric Ireland.

The team was selected by a panel of GAA experts and was determined in part by Electric Ireland’s ‘Minor Moments of the Week’ initiative on Twitter.

The football equivalents will be unveiled on Tuesday, 16 August. 

2022 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Hurling Team of the Year

1. Donagh Fahy (Galway and Ardrahan)

2. Ciarán Flynn (Laois and The Harps), 3. James Mahon (Offaly and Kilcormac-Killoughey), 4. Eoghan Gunning (Clare and Broadford)

5. Sam O’Farrell (Tipperary and Nenagh Éire Óg), 6. James Hegarty (Clare and Inagh-Kilnamona), 7. Donal Shirley (Offaly and Tubber)

8. Rory Burke (Galway and Oranmore/Maree), 9. Adam Daly (Tipperary and Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

10. Ben Deegan (Laois and Camross), 11. Dan Ravenhill (Offaly and Durrow), 12. Paddy McCormack (Tipperary and Borris-Ileigh)

13. Aaron Niland (Galway and Clarinbridge), 14. Tom Delaney (Tipperary and Cahir), 15. Adam Screeney (Offaly and Kilcormac-Killoughey).

The42 Team

