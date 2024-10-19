Mixed fortunes for Irish internationals as Wayne Rooney watches from the stands

CARDIFF PRODUCED their best display of the season to thrash Plymouth 5-0 and heap further misery on Wayne Rooney.

Alex Robertson struck first his league goal since joining from Manchester City in the 16th minute, with Rubin Colwill doubling Cardiff’s lead eight minutes later.

Rooney – serving a one-match touchline ban – then saw Ibrahim Cissoko receive a straight red card before Anwar El Ghazi bagged his first goal for Cardiff in the 52nd minute.

Ireland international Callum Robinson notched on 75 minutes before Chris Willock scored his first for the club five minutes later as Cardiff clinched a second win in three games under interim boss Omer Riza — leaving Plymouth winless on the road this term.

Cardiff appeared destined to go behind early on when two former Swansea attackers combined – with Morgan Whittaker threading through to Ireland’s Michael Obafemi who shot wide from close range. But it was all Cardiff after that early scare.

Colwill was a constant menace for the hosts, and the Wales international produced some quality in the final third before teeing up Robertson who fired beyond Daniel Grimshaw from 20 yards out to give the Bluebirds the lead.

Ollie Tanner then stung the palms of the Plymouth goalkeeper before Colwill drilled over as Cardiff showed confidence that desperately lacked under former boss Erol Bulut.

And Colwill made it 2-0 after Plymouth failed to clear from Irish international Callum O’Dowda’s teasing cross, giving Colwill time to slot home from 12 yards out.

The 3,000 fans in the away end must have continued to rue Obafemi’s early miss as they watched their side give up chances, with Dimitrios Goutas heading Calum Chambers’ cross over.

And Plymouth’s task became even harder before half-time as Cissoko was sent off for his reaction to an incident with Perry Ng.

Lewis Gibson blazed over shortly after half-time as Plymouth wasted a chance to get back into the contest.

And they were instantly made to pay as Colwill found space on the right before picking out El Ghazi who tapped home from two yards out.

With the contest effectively over, Bali Mumba was grateful to see his flicked header from David Turnbull’s shot hit the crossbar.

Cardiff scored a fourth as Robinson latched on to substitute Willock’s pass before slotting home — paying tribute to former Sheffield United team-mate George Baldock during his celebration.

And Willock rifled beyond Grimshaw from the edge of the box as the Bluebirds scored five goals in a league match for the first time since 2017 to compound Rooney’s frustrations.

Elsewhere, Emil Riis ensured Preston’s unbeaten home record under Paul Heckingbottom continued as the Lilywhites beat Coventry 1-0 in the Sky Bet Championship.

The 26-year-old headed home a 72nd-minute winner after missing a string of good opportunities in the first half.

It was a strong performance that highlighted the progress that Preston have made since Heckingbottom replaced Ryan Lowe in August, however, there was less room for optimism in the other dugout with just two wins in 10 league matches now for Mark Robins’ men.

Preston could have taken an early lead in the eighth minute when Riis latched onto Stefan Thordarson’s cute pass in behind but Oliver Dovin made a superb instinctive save with his foot.

Within 15 minutes, Ellis Simms should have headed Coventry in front but he misjudged Jack Rudoni’s delivery and Riis passed up a similar opportunity with the goal gaping, nodding Ryan Ledson’s delicious cross agonisingly wide.

Fresh from his goal-scoring exploits for the Republic of Ireland, Robbie Brady had his first goal of the season for Preston in sight but he lashed a 25th-minute strike past the post after being played into the box by Mads Frokjaer.

On 34 minutes, Riis forced Dovin into another good save with a fierce shot in the box after latching onto Thordarson’s headed knock-down at the end of some brilliant team play that saw Heckingbottom’s men patiently play their way from back to front.

Riis could have had a hat-trick at this point and a 39th-minute booking for simulation when he could have engineered another presentable opportunity for himself was reflective of a man with only one goal in nine Championship matches this season.

It had arguably been Preston’s best opening half under Heckingbottom but all that promise was nearly quashed in the opening seconds of the second half but Josh Eccles snatched at a loose ball on the edge of the box as North End’s defence struggled to deal with a long punt from Luis Binks.

Alarm bells were ringing again in the 54th minute as the impressive Brady had a lapse in concentration with his clearance ricocheting off Milan van Ewijk and inadvertently setting Norman Bassette in on goal but the Belgian lacked conviction, clipping an effort well wide.

But Preston did get their breakthrough as Brady whipped an excellent ball back into the box after substitute Sam Greenwood’s corner was only half-cleared and Riis headed in from a yard out.

The Sky Blues thought they had an equaliser when Haji Wright thumped the ball home in the latter stages as Preston’s defence made a mess of clearing their lines but the substitute was adjudged to have used his arm before striking the ball.

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy