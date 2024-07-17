Advertisement
Luka Modric. Alamy Stock Photo
One More Year

Modric extends Real Madrid deal for another season

The 38-year-old has won six Champions League titles, La Liga four times and lifted the Copa del Rey twice with Real Madrid.
2.09pm, 17 Jul 2024
REAL MADRID CAPTAIN Luka Modric has signed a new one-year deal to keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu for the upcoming season, the European champions announced on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old midfielder extended his contract until 30 June, 2025.

Modric has won six Champions League titles, La Liga four times and lifted the Copa del Rey twice with Real Madrid.

He has only started 37 times across the last two league seasons, but remains a key player for coach Carlo Ancelotti, having helped Los Blancos to a Champions League-La Liga double last term.

Modric became the oldest goalscorer in European Championship history last month when he netted for Croatia against Italy at Euro 2024, although he could not prevent the 2018 World Cup runners-up from suffering a group-stage exit.

“I’d like to keep playing forever but there will probably be a time I’ll have to hang up my boots,” Modric said after the agonising 1-1 draw with Italy which put Croatia out.

“I’ll keep playing on, I don’t know for how much longer.”

The news of Modric’s extension comes the day after new star signing Kylian Mbappe was presented to Madrid fans following his move from Paris Saint-Germain.

Madrid will kick off their league title defence at Real Mallorca on Sunday, 18 August.

© AFP 2024

