France's Haouas to be questioned about alleged robbery before next year's Six Nations

Haouas was sent off for punching against Scotland earlier this year.

FRANCE PROP MOHAMED Haouas will be questioned by a criminal court for an alleged robbery of a tobacconist, a Montpellier public prosecutor’s department said.

The questioning is due to take place eight days before the start of next year’s Six Nations.

Tighthead Haouas, 26, who made his France debut against England earlier this year, spent four days in custody for his suspected involvement in the 2014 incident, according to RMC Sport.

The Montpellier front row, whose hearing is set for 29 January ahead of the trip Italy on 6 February, missed the opening Top 14 game of this season and lost his financial bonus after he arrived late to training and had an altercation with a club sponsor.

Earlier this year, Haouas was banned for three weeks for punching Scotland’s Jamie Ritchie during the Six Nations.

“Mohamed’s journey has been tortuous at times. I believe he can still give a lot to the team,” les Bleus team manager Raphael Ibanez said last week.

“He’s a very endearing player who deserves special attention with what’s at stake for him and us. We’re very careful when it comes to managing him,” he added.

Haouas is likely to feature against Ireland in a potential title decider for the re-scheduled Six Nations in Paris on Saturday.

France could be without lock Bernard Le Roux who faces a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday after appearing to elbow Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones in the face in last weekend’s win over Wales.

