BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Monday 26 October 2020
Advertisement

France's Haouas to be questioned about alleged robbery before next year's Six Nations

The incident took place at a tobacconist in 2014.

By AFP Monday 26 Oct 2020, 5:26 PM
1 hour ago 4,483 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5245448
Haouas was sent off for punching against Scotland earlier this year.
Image: Craig Watson/INPHO
Haouas was sent off for punching against Scotland earlier this year.
Haouas was sent off for punching against Scotland earlier this year.
Image: Craig Watson/INPHO

FRANCE PROP MOHAMED Haouas will be questioned by a criminal court for an alleged robbery of a tobacconist, a Montpellier public prosecutor’s department said.

The questioning is due to take place eight days before the start of next year’s Six Nations.

Tighthead Haouas, 26, who made his France debut against England earlier this year, spent four days in custody for his suspected involvement in the 2014 incident, according to RMC Sport.

The Montpellier front row, whose hearing is set for 29 January ahead of the trip Italy on 6 February, missed the opening Top 14 game of this season and lost his financial bonus after he arrived late to training and had an altercation with a club sponsor.

Earlier this year, Haouas was banned for three weeks for punching Scotland’s Jamie Ritchie during the Six Nations.

“Mohamed’s journey has been tortuous at times. I believe he can still give a lot to the team,” les Bleus team manager Raphael Ibanez said last week.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“He’s a very endearing player who deserves special attention with what’s at stake for him and us. We’re very careful when it comes to managing him,” he added.

Haouas is likely to feature against Ireland in a potential title decider for the re-scheduled Six Nations in Paris on Saturday.

France could be without lock Bernard Le Roux who faces a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday after appearing to elbow Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones in the face in last weekend’s win over Wales.

© – AFP 2020

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie