'I'm staying next season for sure' - Salah addresses Liverpool future

MOHAMED SALAH HAS confirmed he will see out his contract at Liverpool next season, but the Egypt forward remains non-committal on his future at Anfield beyond 2023.

Salah’s contract expires at the end of next season and talks over a new deal have dragged on for months without a resolution.

However, ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final against Real Madrid, Salah said his full focus is on winning the biggest prize in European football for the second time.

“I don’t want to talk about the contract,” said Salah at Liverpool’s pre-match media day on Wednesday.

I’m staying next season for sure, that’s clear. Let’s see after that.

“In my mind I don’t focus about the contract. I don’t want to be selfish, it’s about the team. It’s a really important week for us, I want to see Hendo (Jordan Henderson) having the trophy again in his hands.”

Meanwhile, Salah’s fellow forward Sadio Mane also refused to commit his long-term future to Liverpool.

Senegal international Mane is out of contract in 2023 and has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich.

“This question (about my future) I will answer after Champions League,” Mane told Sky Sports.

“If I’m staying or not, I’m going to answer after Champions League.”

Meanwhile, midfielder Thiago Alcantara could be winning his battle to be fit for the Champions League final.

The playmaker appeared a major doubt after being forced out of Sunday’s final Premier League game against Wolves at half-time with an Achilles injury.

The 31-year-old also failed to appear as the Reds held a training session in front of media on Wednesday but manager Jurgen Klopp later delivered a positive update on the Spaniard’s fitness.

Klopp said at a press conference: “There is a good chance. He will train this afternoon. He did do some stuff this morning but it was not planned that he would be doing this (open) session with the players.

“At the moment it looks like he can be part of training tomorrow. That would be really helpful.

“It’s surprisingly good. After the game I was not really positive about it but we got news that night that it doesn’t look that bad. We will see.”

In further good news for Liverpool ahead of the showpiece clash in Paris, midfielder Fabinho and defender Joe Gomez were both involved in training.

Fabinho has missed the last three matches, including the FA Cup final, with a hamstring problem whilst Gomez suffered an ankle injury in the penultimate Premier League game against Southampton.

-additional reporting by PA

– © AFP 2022

