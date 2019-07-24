Mayne adds to Ireland's medal tally with bronze in Baku

MOLLY MAYNE became Ireland’s second medallist at this year’s European Youth Olympics after claiming bronze in the 200m breaststroke final this afternoon.

Ireland's Molly Mayne wins bronze in Baku. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Having recorded the third fastest time in qualifying for the final, the Dubai-based swimmer produced an equally brilliant performance during today’s medal race in Baku.

She follows Irish sprint sensation Rhasidat Adeleke who last night claimed gold in the girl’s 100m sprint.

“It was amazing,” she said after the race. “It felt so good! It was great.”

The 13-year-old claimed a podium position in a time of 2.30.76.

Russia’s Evgeniia Chikunova emerged victorious in a time of 2:24.15, while France’s Justine Delmas took silver with a time of 2:27.50.

