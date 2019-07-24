This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Mayne adds to Ireland's medal tally with bronze in Baku

The Templeogue native produced a fantastic final swim and finished just three seconds behind runner-up, Justine Delmas.

By Cian Roche Wednesday 24 Jul 2019, 3:12 PM
MOLLY MAYNE became Ireland’s second medallist at this year’s European Youth Olympics after claiming bronze in the 200m breaststroke final this afternoon.

Ireland's Molly Mayne wins bronze in Baku. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Having recorded the third fastest time in qualifying for the final, the Dubai-based swimmer produced an equally brilliant performance during today’s medal race in Baku.

She follows Irish sprint sensation Rhasidat Adeleke who last night claimed gold in the girl’s 100m sprint.

“It was amazing,” she said after the race. “It felt so good! It was great.”

The 13-year-old claimed a podium position in a time of 2.30.76.

Russia’s Evgeniia Chikunova emerged victorious in a time of  2:24.15, while France’s Justine Delmas took silver with a time of 2:27.50.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie