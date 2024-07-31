Mona McSharry comfortably books her place in tonight's 200m breaststroke semis

OLYMPIC BRONZE MEDALLIST Mona McSharry returned to the pool on Wednesday morning as she comfortably progressed to the women’s 200m breaststroke semi-finals.

The Sligo swimmer, who landed Ireland’s first medal of Paris 2024 in the 100m breaststroke on Monday evening, clocked the seventh-fastest time of the 200m heats: 2:23.98.

McSharry will be back in action from 9.03pm on Wednesday night as she looks to book her place in a second Olympic final. The top eight semi-final times will progress to Thursday evening’s final.

Racing in the first of this morning’s three heats, McSharry finished in third behind defending champion Tatjana Smith (2:21.57) and her South African compatriot Kaylene Corbett (2:23.85).

Tes Schouten of the Netherlands won the second heat in 2:23.08, while Team USA’s Kate Douglass won the third heat in 2:23.44.