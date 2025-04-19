'It’s important we all listen' - Stephen Bradley on Dermot Desmond's letter to Shamrock Rovers' members

STEPHEN BRADLEY SAYS the Members’ Club that makes up 50% of the ownership at Shamrock Rovers are the “cornerstone” of the club and have been “incredible” to him during his time as manager.

But the Hoops head coach insists everyone must listen to the concerns raised by minority owner Dermot Desmond in a letter to those members earlier this week.

Among the issues highlighted by Desmond were to “carefully consider who is representing your shareholding on the board of the football club”, and attempts from the supporter-elected directors “to have the first team management replaced.”

In the hours before Friday’s dramatic 2-2 draw with St Patrick’s Athletic, the members’ board also released a statement seeking to meet with Desmond while also reaffirming their backing for the manager.

It’s approaching nine years this summer since Bradley took charge of the Hoops and while he confirmed that he has been in contact with Desmond this week, he said he would also be willing to participate in talks should he be asked to.

Advertisement

Desmond holds a 25% stake in Rovers along with lifelong supporter Ray Wilson, a businessman who is based in Australia.

“These people employ me. They write the cheques. If I am asked to be there I’ll be there,” Bradley.

“But what Dermot Desmond, Ray Wilson and the members board do in terms of meeting, they are in business a long, long time, they know what they are doing.

“They (Wilson and Desmond) are very important to the club. To have a person of Dermot’s standing involved in Irish sport is very important. Dermot invested [€2 million] in the club [in 2019] when we needed someone to take us forward a few years back.

“Ray’s family have invested in the club for a long time. Ray’s father invested in the club. He is a fan first and foremost.

“They are clever businessman in what they do. It is really important they are involved.

“Dermot doesn’t come out publicly often in anything he does so he’s obviously felt really strong and we obviously have to listen to that,” Bradley said.

“He is a shrewd businessman, he has been for a long, long time and knows what he’s talking about. He’s ran Celtic Football Club through their most successful time ever.

“When a man of that standing and stature and understanding of the game speaks, it’s important we all listen.

“Our shareholders need to find a commonality somewhere along the line – and change where we can take the club in one direction. I said this last year and people thought I was fighting for budget or something else but I could see this coming a mile away.

“I’ve talked the last two, three, four years and I’ve raised concerns about certain things, and the reason is because I could see this building.

“I know people at the time were probably saying he’s complaining about budget, he’s complaining about this but I could see things building. I could see the red flags and, yeah, it’s obviously got to the point where the statements have been released.”

Bradley saluted the travelling Rovers fans at full-time in Richmond Park last night and was keen to stress the importance of their 50% ownership.

“To be clear, the members’ section of the club have been incredible for me, the cornerstone of the club and that’s quite clear.

Related Reads St Pat's and Shamrock Rovers serve up four-goal cracker to share spoils Dermot Desmond shines a spotlight behind the scenes at Shamrock Rovers Damien Duff hits back at 'awful' Roddy Collins comment about striker Mipo Odubeko

“I do know in the past there have been directors who haven’t supported me and have made things very difficult for me and uncomfortable.

“It does get tiring. Let’s be honest I have a sick son at home who is right now in bed, he’s going through chemo, it’s difficult. At times, it can be hard, there’s no getting away from that and that’s why I’ve raised it throughout the years.

“There have been things happen that aren’t good enough and not acceptable. I love what I do, I am lucky to be in this position.

“Can it become difficult and mentally tough and can it take its toll on you, and your body? Of course it can and like I said, when I’m dealing with everything else outside of football – and that’s life, I understand everyone has issues and problems – it can become tiring at times and it’s up to me with the people around me that I trust and love to manage that as best I can.

“Sometimes I get it wrong, sometimes I get it right. It can get tough and draining but over time you do learn how to manage and what’s really important for me is something I have to keep to the forefront of my mind which is family, health and the football team. I owe these players so much because they’ve helped me on the journey.”