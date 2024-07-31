'I’m probably being greedy being so upset' - McSharry misses out on 200m Breaststroke final

MONA MCSHARRY has missed out on qualifying for the final of the 200m Breaststroke at the 2024 Olympic Games.

The 100m bronze medallist finished sixth in her semi-final — and 11th overall — in a time of 2:24.48.

USA’s Kate Douglas stormed to victory in 2:19.74, while 100m gold medallist Tatjana Smith and Lilly King of the US were second and third respectively.

Netherlands’ Tes Schouten won the other semi-final in a 2:22.74.

McSharry won bronze in the 100m Breaststroke on Monday, and she was extremely disappointed not to make a second final in Paris.

The Sligo star didn’t enjoy the quickest of starts, but that wasn’t surprising as she is more so a back-half swimmer. She was fifth around the midpoint and made a move either side of the 150m mark, but it ultimately wasn’t enough down the home straight.

“Right now I am just upset,” she told reporters afterwards. “All I know is the time wasn’t fast enough. Definitely upset. I was hoping for another final.

“I’m probably being greedy now being so upset because I did win a medal two nights ago and I know for some people that they only have one shot but I know that I am so much better than that race I put together and I was hoping it would be a bit faster.”

McSharry was ranked seventh of the 16 semi-final qualifiers. She finished third in her heat this morning in 2:23.98, her third-fastest 200m time ever. She set the Irish record of 2:22.49 in Vancouver earlier this year.

“It was definitely a little harder than this morning but in the race you’re hoping that that’s because you are going faster,” she said

“It’s hurting more because the time is going to be faster but sadly that’s not always I guess the way it goes. I probably exerted a bit too much energy in the front half and paid for it in the back half.

“I was excited. I think I was a little bit more fatigued and low on energy this morning so I was kind of hoping that tonight was going to be better. I rested up well and tried to relax and tried to use up as little energy as possible during the day.”

McSharry will sign off from the Games with the 400m Medley Relay on Saturday.

“The relay is a fun event to go out with the girls and do something special,” she concluded. “It’s just going to be a great way to finish off the meet.”

- Additional reporting from Gavin Cooney at Paris La Défense Arena.