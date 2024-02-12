Advertisement
Mona McSharry (file photo). Ben Brady/INPHO
Swimming

McSharry and Ferguson progress to semi-finals at World Championships in Doha

McSharry finished second in her 100m Breaststroke heat, while Ferguson broke the 54-second mark for the first time in his career.
56 minutes ago

MONA MCSHARRY AND Conor Ferguson have secured semi-final spots at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha.

On the second day of competition in Qatar, McSharry finished second in her 100m Breaststroke heat in a time of 1:06.49.

The Sligo 23-year-old, who has already qualified for this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris, was third overall.

“I’m happy,” McSharry said afterwards. “February is a weird time to be getting up and doing a world champs swim. It’s exciting to try and progress through the rounds and be as good as I can at this time of the year and then just build on that for the summer.”

She spoke about “trying to get as close to the 1:05 as possible” ahead of this evening’s semi-final. McSharry, who finished fifth at the 2023 World Championships, holds the Irish record of 1:05.55.

“It was a good swim this morning, well-paced, just try and shave a little bit off each 50m and see what we can do.

“Looking forward to [the semi-final]. It’s really exciting. There’s a lot of good racing in there and it’s going to push me to go fast, see how good I can do and try get my hands on the wall first.”

Ferguson broke the 54-second mark for the first time in his career with a personal best swim of 53.95 in the 100m Backstroke heats. He finished second in his heat, and 11th overall.

Ferguson’s previous best was 54.01 and the 24-year-old will be aiming for the Olympic qualification time (53.74) in this evening’s semi-final.

“Praise be to God… my family, my girlfriend, everyone that’s supported me this year,” he said afterwards.

“It’s a step in the right direction. I know there’s more to give. The first one is always a bit nerve-wracking, but it’s good to get that out of the way. It’s a good confidence-builder.

“Historically looking, my afternoon swims are always better than the morning. It was a good swim this morning but I have to forget about it and just focus on tonight now.”

Elsewhere this morning, Maria Godden clocked 1:01.99 for 20th place overall in the 100m Backstroke.

Author
Emma Duffy
emma@the42.ie
@emmaduffy_
