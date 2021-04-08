BE PART OF THE TEAM

Monaghan GAA suspend manager 'Banty' McEnaney for 12 weeks following training breach

Monaghan boss admits ‘serious error of judgement’.

By Niall Kelly Thursday 8 Apr 2021, 12:42 PM
56 minutes ago 7,605 Views 24 Comments
Unreserved apologies: McEnaney has been banned for 12 weeks by Monaghan.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
MONAGHAN SENIOR FOOTBALL manager Seamus ‘Banty’ McEnaney has been suspended for 12 weeks by the county board following his team’s training breach.

Gardaí are investigating after a dossier on a squad training session in violation of Covid-19 restrictions and GAA rules was passed to officials at the Department of Justice.

Following their own internal investigation, Monaghan GAA confirmed on Thursday afternoon that McEnaney has been suspended with immediate effect.

“Monaghan GAA acknowledge that following an investigation this morning, there was a breach of the Covid-19 regulations and guidelines,” a statement read.

“Resulting from an internal investigation, our senior team manager, Seamus McEnaney, has admitted that this was a serious error of judgement and apologies [sic] unreservedly for the indiscretion.

“The county management committee have suspended the Monaghan GAA senior football manager Seamus McEnaney for 12 weeks with immediate effect and will fully cooperate and comply with any Croke Park investigation.”

The training session in question is reported to have taken place at Corduff GAA Club on the last weekend of March.

Although the senior inter-county GAA season is slated to begin next month, collective training is not allowed to resume until 19 April.

