Monday 23 March, 2020
Sky Sports are airing a special episode of Monday Night Football tonight

With no live games to cover, Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher will look back at two classic matches from the 2000/01 Premier League season.

By Ben Blake Monday 23 Mar 2020, 1:33 PM
30 minutes ago 1,418 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5054742

MNF James Carragher alongside David Jones and Gary Neville. Source: YouTube

FOOTBALL HAS pretty much drawn to a halt globally (although Wes Hoolahan and Roy O’Donovan were involved in an A-League fixture this morning), leaving many fans at loose end.

Thankfully, Sky Sports have paid a visit to the archives and dug out two classic matches from 20 years ago for a special broadcast of Monday Night Football. 

The retro edition will see Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher look back at the 2000/01 campaign — focusing on Leeds United v Liverpool and Manchester United v Arsenal. 

In November 2000, Carragher featured at right-back at Elland Road as Mark Viduka bagged four goals to earn David O’Leary’s side a 4-3 victory, having trailed the Reds 2-0.  

soccer-fa-carling-premiership-leeds-united-v-liverpool Leeds striker Mark Viduka with Patrik Berger and Marcus Babbel of Liverpool. Source: EMPICS Sport

February of the same campaign saw Manchester United hand Arsenal a 6-1 drubbing at Old Trafford. Dwight Yorke scored a hat-trick to help Alex Ferguson’s men on their way to a seventh title in nine years. 

Neville was in the United team that day alongside the likes of Roy Keane, Paul Scholes, David Beckham and current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

man-utd-v-arsenal Dwight Yorke celebrates his hat-trick against Arsenal. Source: PA

It might not be live football, but we’ll take it. Coverage starts at 7pm on Sky Sports Premier League.

