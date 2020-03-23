Sky Sports are airing a special episode of Monday Night Football tonight

James Carragher alongside David Jones and Gary Neville. Source: YouTube

FOOTBALL HAS pretty much drawn to a halt globally (although Wes Hoolahan and Roy O’Donovan were involved in an A-League fixture this morning), leaving many fans at loose end.

Thankfully, Sky Sports have paid a visit to the archives and dug out two classic matches from 20 years ago for a special broadcast of Monday Night Football.

The retro edition will see Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher look back at the 2000/01 campaign — focusing on Leeds United v Liverpool and Manchester United v Arsenal.

In November 2000, Carragher featured at right-back at Elland Road as Mark Viduka bagged four goals to earn David O’Leary’s side a 4-3 victory, having trailed the Reds 2-0.

Leeds striker Mark Viduka with Patrik Berger and Marcus Babbel of Liverpool. Source: EMPICS Sport

February of the same campaign saw Manchester United hand Arsenal a 6-1 drubbing at Old Trafford. Dwight Yorke scored a hat-trick to help Alex Ferguson’s men on their way to a seventh title in nine years.

Neville was in the United team that day alongside the likes of Roy Keane, Paul Scholes, David Beckham and current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Dwight Yorke celebrates his hat-trick against Arsenal. Source: PA

It might not be live football, but we’ll take it. Coverage starts at 7pm on Sky Sports Premier League.

