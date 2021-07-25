Fine Irish rowing form continues with double repechage success

Monika Dukarska and Aileen Crowley on the water for Ireland.

THE IRISH ROWING team’s latest day on the Olympic waters got off to a good start at the Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo, with both the women’s pair and the lightweight women’s pair crews securing their places in the semi-finals.

First up were Monika Dukarska and Aileen Crowley, who secured the third-place repechage finish they needed to qualify for the semi-finals of the women’s pair.

Dukarska and Crowley’s fourth-place finish in yesterday’s heat sent them to the backdoor, and they needed a top-three finish from the four-crew repechage to capitalise on the reprieve.

They duly delivered, finishing third behind the Greek crew of Kyrdiou and Biurmpou and the United States duo of Kalmoe and Eisser but a comfortable 13 seconds clear of the Chinese boat in fourth in a time of 7:31.99.

Their semi-final is scheduled for next Tuesday morning.

A third-placed finish for lightweight pair Aoife Casey – daughter of renowned Irish coach Dominic – and Margret Cremen, meanwhile, sent them through to their semi final on Tuesday.

The Irish pair finished behind first-placed Switzerland and a crew competing under the Russia Olympic Committee banner, but fully 20 seconds ahead of the Austrian crew in fourth place.

There will be further Irish rowing action later this morning, with Sanita Puspure out in her quarter-final at 03.00 and men’s pair Ronan Byrne and Philip Doyle in semi-final action at 04.40.

Results

Women’s Pair Repechage

1. GREECE 7:28.00

2. USA 7:29.87 (+1.87)

3. IRELAND 7:31.99 (+3.99)

4. CHINA 7:45.17 (+17.17)

Lightweight Women’s Pair Repechage

1. SWITZERLAND 7:22.02

2. ROC 7:22.72 (+0.72)

3. IRELAND 7:23.46 (+1.44)

4. AUSTRIA 7:42.31 (+20.29)

5. VIETNAM 7:53.69 (+31.67)

6. GUATEMALA 8:13.27 (+51.25)