Medal hopes remain on course as Sanita Puspure eases to Olympic semi-finals

Sanita Puspure after her victory this morning.

SANITA PUSPURE’S OLYMPIC medal hopes remain on course as she eased into the semi-finals of the women’s single sculls this morning.

Puspure’s quarter-final was brought forward to this morning with inclement weather expected tomorrow, but the Cork rower eased to victory ahead of Kara Kohler of the United States in a time of 7:58.30.

A top-three finish was all that was necessary to qualify, but Puspure secured first place with a strong finish, reeling in Kohler in the third quarter of the race and stroking clear in the closing 500 metres.

Her semi-final is slated for next Wednesday morning.

Puspure’s result continued a fine morning on the water for the Irish rowers: third-place repechage finishes for women’s pair Monika Dukarska and Aileen Crowley and lightweight pair Aoife Casey and Margret Cremen secured their progression to the semi-finals.

Men’s pair Ronan Byrne and Philip Doyle in semi-final action at 04.40.

Results

Women’s Single Sculls

1. S PUSPURE (IRELAND) 7:58.30

2. K KOHLER (USA) 7:59.39

3. Y JIANG (CHINA) 8:00.01

4. J ARSIC (SERBIA) 8:09.37

5. A ALONSO (PARAGUAY) 8:29.80

6. WYW HUNG (HONG KONG) 8:36.37