Fixture details confirmed for away leg of Ireland's World Cup play-off final

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland women’s national team will open their 2027 World Cup play-off final away to Poland on Tuesday, 1 December.

The Polish FA have confirmed the fixture details for the first leg at Gdańsk’s Polsat Plus Arena with a 6pm kick-off (local time, 5pm Irish).

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Aviva Stadium will host the second leg four days later, on Saturday, 5 December, with the action getting underway at 5pm.

Tickets went on sale for the Aviva Stadium showdown on Friday morning, with the FAI confirming that over 10,000 had been snapped up as of 5pm.

Ireland boss Carla Ward has called for “our biggest crowd yet” as her side look to qualify for back-to-back World Cups in Brazil next summer.

The record attendance for an Irish women’s home game is currently 35,944 – set on their Aviva debut against Northern Ireland in September 2023.

Ireland beat Poland twice earlier in this qualifying campaign: 3-2 at Polsat Plus Arena – which has a capacity of almost 42,000 – and 1-0 at Lansdowne Road. Over 18,000 watched the latter game at the national stadium.

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