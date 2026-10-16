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MVPs: Wicklow's Dean Healy (left) and Stephen 'Picky' Maher of Laois. INPHO.
GAA

Wicklow and Laois stars win Tailteann Cup and Joe McDonagh Player of the Year awards

Dean Healy and Stephen ‘Picky’ Maher honoured at Croke Park ceremony.
8.31pm, 16 Oct 2026

WICKLOW CAPTAIN DEAN Healy has been crowned Tailteann Cup Player of the Year, with Laois forward Stephen ‘Picky’ Maher taking the Joe McDonagh equivalent.

Both inter-county stalwarts were honoured at an awards ceremony in Croke Park on Friday night, where the Christy Ring, Nickey Rackard and Lory Meagher Players of the Year were also announced.

Healy led Wicklow to their first-ever Tailteann Cup during the summer, scoring a decisive goal in their stunning second-half comeback win against Down. The 34-year-old midfielder has played every season since 2011 for the Garden county

Maher hit 0-9 in the Joe McDonagh Cup final as Laois lifted the hurling silverware at their third attempt against Carlow. The Clough-Ballacolla sharpshooter has similarly been on the inter-county road for some time, debuting in 2012 and battling back from serious injuries.

Meanwhile, Derry captain Cormac O’Doherty has been named Christy Ring Cup Hurler of the Year. The Sleacht Néill dual star helped the Oak Leaf to historic glory against Kerry, after three consecutive decider defeats.

Andrew Kilcullen takes the Nickey Rackard Player of the Year title, despite his Sligo side not reaching the final. Kilcullen scored 1-8 to inspire the Yeats county to Division 2 league glory in March.

And Longford skipper Reuben Murray lands the top prize in the Lory Meagher Cup. He scored the crucial goal in the final against neighbours Leitrim, finishing with a tally of 1-3.

The Player of the Year winners were chosen by an independent panel of Gaelic games correspondents with nominations included from GPA player representatives. The awards were presented at a black-tie gala at GAA HQ on Friday night.

GAA/GPA Champion 15 Players of the Year

  • Tailteann Cup: Dean Healy (St Patrick’s, Wicklow)
  • Joe McDonagh Cup: Stephen Maher (Clough-Ballacolla, Laois)
  • Christy Ring Cup: Cormac O’Doherty (Roibeard Éiméid, Sleacht Néill, Derry)
  • Nickey Rackard Cup: Andrew Kilcullen (Easkey/St Farnan’s, Sligo)
  • Lory Meagher Cup: Reuben Murray (Longford Slashers, Longford)

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