Handre Pollard backs plans for more South African sides to join Pro14

Pollard and Springboks could join new 'Eight Nations' tournament.

HANDRE POLLARD HAS said he would welcome further South African sides joining the Pro14 in Europe.

Reports claim Pollard’s former side the Bulls, the Lions, the Sharks and the Stormers are set to pull out of Super Rugby and replace the Cheetahs and the Southern Kings in the Pro14.

“It can definitely be a positive. It’s difficult because Super Rugby is something dear to our hearts and we really enjoy that competition as well,” the Springboks’ World Cup-winning out-half said.

“But times have changed and a lot of things have changed in the last few months. Financially we are not where other countries are so we have to look after ourselves and the future of the Springboks.

“It would be very nice for South African teams to play in the northern hemisphere. It would develop everybody’s style of play and rugby knowledge,” he added.

The move could mean Jacques Nienaber’s Boks leaving The Rugby Championship for a Test tournament in the north, with the French federation’s president Bernard Laporte saying last week there were advanced talks for them to join this autumn’s ‘Eight Nations’.

“Our style of play suits the northern hemisphere a bit more than the southern hemisphere. Playing against the All Blacks is an experience you cannot explain to a lot of people and you don’t want to miss out on that,” Pollard said.

“It’s going to be a tough one, luckily I don’t have to make that decision. Good luck to those guys,” he added.

