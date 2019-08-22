Cork's Phil Healy leads Irish contingent on wet and windy night at Morton Games

CORK STAR SPRINTER Phil Healy led the way for Ireland at last night’s Morton Games on a horrendously wet and windy night in the capital.

Ireland’s fastest woman produced the best performance of the home crew in Santry, powering home to second place in the women’s 200m, which was won by American Kiara Parker.

Healy’s time of 24.02 didn’t come close to her national record of 22.99, but given the adverse conditions, it was a positive showing with World Championships just around the corner.

Elsewhere, Ciara Mageean and Mark English both finished fourth in their respective 800m races.

Off the back of European Indoor 1500m bronze, 26-year-old Mageean — who has already qualified for the Worlds — dropped down the distance and clocked a time of 2:01.94 as Canada’s Lindsey Butterworth stormed to victory. Katie Kirk, Nadia Power and Siofra Cleirigh-Buttner crossed the line in sixth, seventh and ninth respectively.

A dejected Mark English. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Donegal ace English, who also brought home bronze from Glasgow’s European meeting in March and was on fire with gold at the Diamond League in Birmingham on Sunday, was left disappointed as he missed out on qualification for the World Championships in Doha in September. His 1:49.27 time was well off the 1:45.80 standard needed.

There was also disappointment for Dubliner Brian Gregan as injury cut his return short in the 400m. Tightness in his hamstring saw him pull out of the race which USA’s Obi Igbokwe won.

Irish U20 and Donegal star Sommer Lecky was second in the high jump with a leap of 1.83m. Australia’s Eleanor Patterson was crowned winner with a 1.89m jump.

A general view of the Morton Mile. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Domanic Dominates. 2019 Morton Mile Champ pic.twitter.com/AU0t8V8eBk — Morton Games (@MortonGames) August 21, 2019

USA’s Robert Domanic won the Morton Mile in 3:58.90, with Sam Prakel — last year’s winner — and Eric Avila finishing second and third respectively.

In the mixed 4x400m relay, the Ireland quartet of Brandon Arrey, Sharlene Mawdsley, Nicole Walsh and Cathal Crosbie ran out winners after the Dutch team were dramatically disqualified after leaving the baton behind them at the start.

You can see last night’s results in full here.

