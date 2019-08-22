This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 22 August, 2019
Cork's Phil Healy leads Irish contingent on wet and windy night at Morton Games

There was disappointment for Donegal man Mark English in tough conditions.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 22 Aug 2019, 11:56 AM
53 minutes ago 1,052 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4777488
Phil Healy with winner Kiara Parker afterwards.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Phil Healy with winner Kiara Parker afterwards.
Phil Healy with winner Kiara Parker afterwards.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CORK STAR SPRINTER Phil Healy led the way for Ireland at last night’s Morton Games on a horrendously wet and windy night in the capital.

Ireland’s fastest woman produced the best performance of the home crew in Santry, powering home to second place in the women’s 200m, which was won by American Kiara Parker.

Healy’s time of 24.02 didn’t come close to her national record of 22.99, but given the adverse conditions, it was a positive showing with World Championships just around the corner.

Elsewhere, Ciara Mageean and Mark English both finished fourth in their respective 800m races. 

Off the back of European Indoor 1500m bronze, 26-year-old Mageean — who has already qualified for the Worlds — dropped down the distance and clocked a time of 2:01.94 as Canada’s Lindsey Butterworth stormed to victory. Katie Kirk, Nadia Power and Siofra Cleirigh-Buttner crossed the line in sixth, seventh and ninth respectively.

Mark English dejected A dejected Mark English. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Donegal ace English, who also brought home bronze from Glasgow’s European meeting in March and was on fire with gold at the Diamond League in Birmingham on Sunday, was left disappointed as he missed out on qualification for the World Championships in Doha in September. His 1:49.27 time was well off the 1:45.80 standard needed.

There was also disappointment for Dubliner Brian Gregan as injury cut his return short in the 400m. Tightness in his hamstring saw him pull out of the race which USA’s Obi Igbokwe won.

Irish U20 and Donegal star Sommer Lecky was second in the high jump with a leap of 1.83m. Australia’s Eleanor Patterson was crowned winner with a 1.89m jump.

A general view of the start of the Morton Mile A general view of the Morton Mile. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

USA’s Robert Domanic won the Morton Mile in 3:58.90, with Sam Prakel — last year’s winner — and Eric Avila finishing second and third respectively.

In the mixed 4x400m relay, the Ireland quartet of Brandon Arrey, Sharlene Mawdsley, Nicole Walsh and Cathal Crosbie ran out winners after the Dutch team were dramatically disqualified after leaving the baton behind them at the start. 

You can see last night’s results in full here.

