Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Tuesday 7 December 2021
Advertisement

Most expensive player in Bundesliga history describes 'worst moment of career'

Lucas Hernandez revealed on Monday how his record-breaking move to Bayern Munich turned into a nightmare.

By AFP Tuesday 7 Dec 2021, 9:23 PM
1 hour ago 6,056 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5623249
Lucas Hernandez (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Lucas Hernandez (file pic).
Lucas Hernandez (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

WORLD CUP winner Lucas Hernandez revealed on Monday how his record-breaking move to Bayern Munich turned into a nightmare with recurring injuries and the threat of a prison sentence in Spain.

The defender became the most expensive player in Bundesliga history when he joined Bayern from Atletico Madrid in 2019 for €80 million.

But the 25-year-old said a string of injuries isolated him from his teammates, and he also had to deal with judicial problems in Spain.

“They weren’t easy years,” Hernandez said in an interview with German magazine Kicker.

“I was injured for the first year and a half and it was definitely the worst moment of my career.

“First I missed six months, then I played two months, and then I had four months out again.

“When you’re not with your teammates every day and you’re alone often, it gets you down. But now that I am with them I feel well integrated into the team.”

In October, Hernandez appeared before a Madrid court for violating a restraining order in 2017 banning him from contacting his partner after a violent altercation between the pair, who are now married.

Neither made a complaint against the other but both were charged by Spain’s public prosecutor.

Hernandez avoided a sentence after the court accepted the French player’s appeal.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“It was a very difficult time for me when this story came out. My wife was, and she still is, pregnant with our second child. Neither my wife nor I understood why the court opened this procedure against me.

“It was an incident which went back to 2017, it’s the past, the present is that my wife is pregnant, that I love her and she loves me.”

However, the defender conceded that the enforced absences strengthened his resolve.

“Some players when they are injured think about stopping football. For me it was exactly the opposite.

“The bigger the difficulties, the more I’m motivated to get through and back to work. These moments made me stronger mentally and more mature from a character point of view.”

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie