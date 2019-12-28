This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tottenham's defensive mistakes are a 'little bit of our history' - Mourinho

Spurs fell behind twice to relegation-threatened Norwich at Carrow Road on Saturday.

By The42 Team Saturday 28 Dec 2019, 10:00 PM
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho.
Image: Joe Giddens
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho.
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho.
Image: Joe Giddens

TOTTENHAM BOSS JOSE Mourinho said his team are guilty of repeating the same mistakes after they drew 2-2 with relegation-threatened Norwich.

Spurs fell behind twice to the Canaries at Carrow Road when first Mario Vrancic and later a Serge Aurier own-goal had them facing defeat.

Goals from Christian Eriksen and a Harry Kane penalty rescued a point for the visitors, who are now two points off fourth-place Chelsea in the race for the Champions League.

But this will feel like two points dropped against a team who are now rooted to the bottom of the league and six points from safety.

“I think the same defensive mistakes we made in the first half, we made in the second half. This is being a little bit of our history,” Mourinho told Sky Sports.

“We started very, very well and had three or four big chances at the beginning of the first half and conceded two very bad goals. Our defensive mistakes are match after match.

“I have lots of work to do but it has been difficult because I always say you have to try and hide your fragilities. We have to improve defensively because there are too many individual mistakes.

“That’s very frustrating because we play well and cannot be more offensive than we were in the second half. Norwich defended with their souls and their lives.”

Eriksen’s goal was a particular bright spot for Spurs, the Denmark international turning a stunning free-kick past Tim Krul to remind supporters of what he is capable of.

Eriksen has been lacking form since a touted summer move away from the club failed to materialise in the summer. And with the January transfer window set to open next week, talk has re-emerged of the possibility of Eriksen moving on, with the player holding out on a possible bid from Real Madrid. 

“I don’t want to speak about it,” Mourinho said.

“We are so open with one another. We keep it to ourselves. Obviously I share it with my boss. But it’s just between us.

“The only thing I can say is he is trying to help the team and I am happy with his man-of-the-match [performance].”

