Tuesday 12 March, 2019
Mourinho's Real Madrid return killed by Ramos and players, claims Calderon

Florentino Perez was hoping to appoint the Portuguese instead of Zinedine Zidane, according to the club’s former president.

By The42 Team Tuesday 12 Mar 2019, 7:30 PM
1 hour ago 3,262 Views 5 Comments
Jose Mourinho previously managed Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013.
FORMER REAL MADRID president Ramon Calderon believes Sergio Ramos and other players helped prevent Jose Mourinho from becoming the club’s new manager.

Madrid named Zinedine Zidane their new boss on Monday, just 10 months after the Frenchman walked away from his managerial role with the Blancos.

Zidane became Madrid’s third manager of a highly disappointing campaign, following Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari, who were both sacked. 

Solari’s position became untenable following last week’s shocking Champions League exit at the hands of Ajax, ending Madrid’s run of three straight European titles. 

Calderon believes that current president Florentino Perez was hoping to appoint a different former Blancos boss, but Ramos and other Madrid leaders intervened and helped push Perez to re-hire Zidane instead of Mourinho. 

“It is great news for Real Madrid,” Calderon told Love Sport Radio of Zidane’s return. 

The opinion of the dressing room leaders has prevailed over that of the president, after the quarrel between Sergio Ramos and the president.”

Ramos and other Madrid stars famously feuded with Mourinho during the Portuguese’s time managing Madrid between 2010 and 2013. 

“This president thought Mourinho was the right one and he was his first option because he is one of those presidents that thinks a firm hand is important in the dressing room,” Calderon continued. 

“But the players, and Sergio Ramos, told him and they did it publicly as well, that you have to take into account which managers have won the Champions League with Real Madrid: [Vicente] Del Bosque, [Carlo] Ancelotti and Zidane. It’s nothing to do with the style of play of Mourinho.

[Zidane's] first idea was to come in June but finally he’s accepted to come now for the rest of the season and for three more years. Finally we can get on the path of victory again.”

Calderon is also hoping that Zidane’s presence will help convince Chelsea star Eden Hazard to trade Stamford Bridge for the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer. 

“Hazard has said many times that he likes Real Madrid and that he would be pleased to have an offer from there,” Calderon said. 

“He’s also talked about his admiration for Zidane so maybe he can be one of the main signings but it depends on the player and on Chelsea. The price will not be low.”

