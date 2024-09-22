Another ladies club football shock as Mourneabbey dethroned in Cork

FOR THE FIRST time in 11 years, Mourneabbey won’t feature in the Cork Senior A ladies club football championship final.

Mourneabbey were dethroned after a 3-8 to 3-7 defeat to Glanmire this evening.

That result, coupled with St Vals’ 1-14 to 0-7 win over Fermoy, means Glanmire and St Vals progress to the Senior A semi-finals.

Mourneabbey and Castlehaven go into the last four of the Senior B competition.

Aghada and Eire Óg currently occupy other group’s qualifying positions.

Mourneabbey were the defending Cork Senior A champions, having won nine titles in 10 seasons.

They also won seven Munster titles and two All-Irelands in that glittering period.

It’s the latest shock in ladies club football across the country. Donaghmoyne were dethroned in Monaghan last weekend, with Magheracloone sensationally ending their 22 in-a-row bid, while Dublin heavyweights Foxrock-Cabinteely were defeated by Cuala in a senior relegation play-off midweek.