Cooke strikes late to claim Galway glory for Moycullen

Peter Cooke could not play for Galway this season as he is working in the USA.

Moycullen 1-10

Salthill Knocknacarra 1-9

PETER COOKE MISSED out on Galway’s march to the All-Ireland final because he is working in the United States, but he was the hero here as Moycullen claimed their second county title in three years in a tense encounter at Pearse Stadium.

Cooke, who has commuted from the USA to steer his club to glory, fisted home a high delivery from Owen Gallagher four minutes from time.

Salthill Knocknacarra, who had edged in front with two excellent points from Evan Nolan, hit back but John O’Mahony’s men could not find an equaliser.

Salthill Knocknacarra led by 1-5 to 0-6 at the break after Moycullen, having won the toss, struggled to make the strong wind count in a game that was delayed by ten minutes to allow the large crowd to enter. Salthill Knocknacarra got a huge lift after five minutes when wing-back Daniel O’Flaherty went forward and his shot dipped into the right corner of the net after the two captains Rob Finnerty and Dessie Conneely had exchanged points.

The Moycullen response to the goal was superb. They hit four points in just over three minutes with Galway captain Sean Kelly, skipper Conneely, Cooke and Owen Gallagher finding the target.

Salthill/Knocknacarra played good possession football and made their chances count with Finnerty taking his opening half total to 0-4, two from play, and his county teammate Tomo Culhane pointed a free before the break. Moycullen’s only score in the closing 21 minutes of the half came from centre-back David Wynne.

Two pointed frees from Conneely levelled the sides after 49 minutes and the teams twice exchanged points before Nolan looked set to steer Salthill/Knocknacarra to their fourth title when he landed two superb points.

But there was time for a final twist when Cooke connected with Gallagher’s high ball to spark off huge celebrations who won their first title during Covid two years ago.



Scorers for Moycullen: Dessie Conneely 0-5 (0-4f), Peter Cooke 1-1 (1f), Owen Gallagher 0-2, Sean Kelly 0-1, David Wynne 0-1.

Scorers for Salthill/Knocknacarra: Robert Finnerty 0-4 (0-2f), Daniel O’Flaherty 1-0, Evan Nolan 0-2, Tommo Culhane 0-1 (0-1f), Evan Murphy 0-1, Seanie O’Leidhin 0-1.

Moycullen:

16 Andrew Power

2. Cian Dein 4. Neil Mulcahy 17. Conor Corcoran

5. Eoghan Kelly 6. David Wynne 28. Michael Moghan

21. Peter Cooke 9. Tomas Clarke

19. Ger Davoran 3. Sean Kelly 12. Paul Kelly

25. Michael O’Reilly 24. Owen Gallagher 15. Dessie Connelly

Subs:

7 Aidan Claffey for Dein (half-time)

14 Neil Walsh for G Davoran (47)

11 Conor Bohan for M O’Reilly (61)

Salthill Knocknacarra

1. Ruairi Lavelle

2. William Finnerty 3. Gearoid Armstrong 4. Eoin McFadden

5. Cathal Sweeney 6. Eoin Deeley 7. Daniel O Flaherty

8. John Maher 10. Mikey Culhane

9. Donie Hunt 12. Evan Murphy 14. Sean O Leidhinn

24. Brian Conlon 13. Tommo Culhane 15. Rob Finnerty

Subs:

22 Charlie Power for B Conlon (44)

11 Evan Nolan for Hunt (44)

20 Matthew Thompson for S O Leidhin (52)

19 Paddy Kitt for M Culhane (59)

Ref: Martin O’Flaherty.