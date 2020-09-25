Haley returns as Munster and Connacht unleash strong 'A' teams

Mike Haley in action for Munster back in February.

MIKE HALEY IS due to make his return to action for Munster in an ‘A’ inter-pro against Connacht Eagles which will feature a host of front-line players at Thomond Park tomorrow afternoon [kick-off, 3pm].

Haley, who makes his first appearance since February, lines out at full-back with Calvin Nash and Darren Sweetnam named to start on either flank.

Jack O’Donoghue will captain the side at number 8 as a number of senior players are handed game time ahead of the new Pro14 season, which starts next week.

Elsewhere, Jean Kleyn returns from a neck injury to pack down with Gavin Coombes in the second row as James Cronin, Rhys Marshall and John Ryan form the front row.

Craig Casey and Ben Healy will link up at half-back, while Chris Farrell and Rory Scannell make up the midfield partnership while Damien De Allende and CJ Stander are among the replacements.

The Eagles side is also peppered with talent from their senior squad ahead of the return of the Pro14.

With regular starters in most positions, Tom Daly joins Tom Farrell in the centre and Paddy McAllister wears the number 1 shirt while Denis Buckley waits among the replacements.

Jarrad Butler captains the side while Jack Carty takes up the number 10 jersey. Tiernan O’Halloran is also among the familiar faces at full-back along with Ultan Dillane in the second row.

Munster A

15. Mike Haley

14. Calvin Nash

13. Chris Farrell

12. Rory Scannell

11. Darren Sweetnam

10. Ben Healy

9. Craig Casey

1. James Cronin

2. Rhys Marshall

3. John Ryan

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Gavin Coombes

6. Tadhg Beirne

7. Jack O’Sullivan

8. Jack O’Donoghue (C).

Replacements

Kevin O’Byrne

Niall Scannell

Josh Wycherley

Jeremy Loughman

Roman Salanoa

Stephen Archer

Thomas Aherne

Fineen Wycherley

Billy Holland

Jack Daly

Peter O’Mahony

Chris Cloete

Tommy O’Donnell

CJ Stander

Nick McCarthy

Neil Cronin

Jack Crowley

JJ Hanrahan

Shane Daly

Damian de Allende

Alex McHenry

Liam Coombes

Jake Flannery

Matt Gallagher

Connacht Eagles

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. Peter Sullivan

13. Tom Farrell

12. Tom Daly

11. John Porch

10. Jack Carty

9. Kieran Marmion

1. Paddy McAllister

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Ultan Dillane

5. Gavin Thornbury

6. Eoghan Masterson

7. Jarrad Butler (c)

8. Paul Boyle

Replacements

16. Denis Buckley

17. Jonny Murphy

18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy

19. Niall Murray

20. Quinn Roux

21. Conor Oliver

22. Sean Masterson

23. Caolin Blade

24. Conor Fitzgerald

25. Sammy Arnold

26. Sean O’Brien (Acad)

27. Colm de Buitléar

28. Diarmuid Kilgallen

29. Oran McNulty

