Haley returns as Munster and Connacht unleash strong 'A' teams

MIKE HALEY IS due to make his return to action for Munster in an ‘A’ inter-pro against Connacht Eagles which will feature a host of front-line players at Thomond Park tomorrow afternoon [kick-off, 3pm].
Haley, who makes his first appearance since February, lines out at full-back with Calvin Nash and Darren Sweetnam named to start on either flank.
Jack O’Donoghue will captain the side at number 8 as a number of senior players are handed game time ahead of the new Pro14 season, which starts next week.
Elsewhere, Jean Kleyn returns from a neck injury to pack down with Gavin Coombes in the second row as James Cronin, Rhys Marshall and John Ryan form the front row.
Craig Casey and Ben Healy will link up at half-back, while Chris Farrell and Rory Scannell make up the midfield partnership while Damien De Allende and CJ Stander are among the replacements.
The Eagles side is also peppered with talent from their senior squad ahead of the return of the Pro14.
With regular starters in most positions, Tom Daly joins Tom Farrell in the centre and Paddy McAllister wears the number 1 shirt while Denis Buckley waits among the replacements.
Jarrad Butler captains the side while Jack Carty takes up the number 10 jersey. Tiernan O’Halloran is also among the familiar faces at full-back along with Ultan Dillane in the second row.
Munster A
15. Mike Haley
14. Calvin Nash
13. Chris Farrell
12. Rory Scannell
11. Darren Sweetnam
10. Ben Healy
9. Craig Casey
1. James Cronin
2. Rhys Marshall
3. John Ryan
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Gavin Coombes
6. Tadhg Beirne
7. Jack O’Sullivan
8. Jack O’Donoghue (C).
Replacements
Kevin O’Byrne
Niall Scannell
Josh Wycherley
Jeremy Loughman
Roman Salanoa
Stephen Archer
Thomas Aherne
Fineen Wycherley
Billy Holland
Jack Daly
Peter O’Mahony
Chris Cloete
Tommy O’Donnell
CJ Stander
Nick McCarthy
Neil Cronin
Jack Crowley
JJ Hanrahan
Shane Daly
Damian de Allende
Alex McHenry
Liam Coombes
Jake Flannery
Matt Gallagher
Connacht Eagles
15. Tiernan O’Halloran
14. Peter Sullivan
13. Tom Farrell
12. Tom Daly
11. John Porch
10. Jack Carty
9. Kieran Marmion
1. Paddy McAllister
2. Dave Heffernan
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Ultan Dillane
5. Gavin Thornbury
6. Eoghan Masterson
7. Jarrad Butler (c)
8. Paul Boyle
Replacements
16. Denis Buckley
17. Jonny Murphy
18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy
19. Niall Murray
20. Quinn Roux
21. Conor Oliver
22. Sean Masterson
23. Caolin Blade
24. Conor Fitzgerald
25. Sammy Arnold
26. Sean O’Brien (Acad)
27. Colm de Buitléar
28. Diarmuid Kilgallen
29. Oran McNulty
