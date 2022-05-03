Conway resumes training ahead of Munster's Champions Cup clash with Toulouse

MUNSTER HAVE BEEN handed a major boost ahead of their Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final clash with Toulouse on Saturday, with Andrew Conway set to return to training this week.

The winger has been sidelined with a knee injury for over a month, and hasn’t played any rugby since Ireland’s Six Nations win against England on 12 March.

Advertisement

His last apperance for Munster was the Champions Cup defeat of Wasps in January, but Conway could return for the Aviva Stadium date with Toulouse, with a decision on his availability to be made later in the week.

The province have already sold over 31,000 tickets for the game.

Meanwhile, Munster have reported to new injury concerns following the province’s bonus-point win against Cardiff at Musgrave Park last Friday.

However John Hodnett is set to begin a period of rehabilitation after seeing a specialist regarding a knee injury.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Chris Cloete (head), Jack O’Sullivan (knee), Gavin Coombes (ankle), Dave Kilcoyne (neck), Tadhg Beirne (thigh), James French (knee) and RG Snyman (knee) also remain unavailable.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!