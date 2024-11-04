'Coming up against the best, our boys love that' - The club hurling favourites march on

WAS THERE A stage yesterday that Ballygunner’s reign as Munster kingpins looked under threat?

As opening hurdles go, the afternoon on Shannonside was as testing as they come for the dominant Waterford hurling force.

They trailed by four at the break, fell five behind early in the second half, and looked on course to go seven in arrears, when Jack Ryan accelerated in towards Stephen O’Keeffe’s goal in the 33rd minute.

But an astonishing save by O’Keeffe flipped the direction the game was heading in and went a considerable way towards preserving Ballygunner’s provincial interest.

Last weekend witnessed a series of seismic results across the club hurling landscape. All-Ireland champions St Thomas exited at the Galway semi-final stage. Last January’s Croke Park finalists O’Loughlin Gaels lost the Kilkenny decider.

Na Piarsaigh, a side Ballygunner are well-acquainted with, were defeated in the Limerick final.

The focus in the Ballygunner camp never wavered, even as his team’s status as favourites for the All-Ireland hardened.

And their manager Darragh O’Sullivan savoured the fact that his team were not the latest big-name outfit to head towards the exit door.

“We are really good in Ballygunner at focusing on the next match. We wouldn’t have the run we’ve had in Waterford club hurling unless we’d done that. And that’s what we do, so we’re not going to change that.”

His goalkeeper’s intervention merited specific praise from O’Sullivan.

“Phenomenal save in fairness. He somehow has that in top drawer. He’s such a huge influential part of this group. God, that was special. He’s a phenomenal player. I think he’s well up there to be the best goalkeeper of all time.”

Ballygunner’s unbeaten run in Munster now extends to ten games, stretching back to November 2021.

Go back further and since October 2018, they have won 15 out of their last 16 Munster senior club hurling championship appearances. The only defeat to occur in that time frame was the 2019 final against Borris-Ileigh.

Doon became the latest team that Ballygunner have overcome, joining a list over the past three seasons that includes Ballyea (twice), Loughmore-Castleiney, Kilmallock, Kilruane MacDonaghs, Na Piarsaigh (twice), Sarsfields, and Clonlara over the past three campaigns.

Coping with that range of challenges is impressive. Ballygunner are accustomed to the long gap between their Waterford county final wins and their Munster debuts. In the last three years they have also been drawn with quarter-finals, enjoying a 17-point margin of superiority in turn over Ballyea, Kilruane MacDonaghs, and Sarsfields.

Doon provided a fiercer test and familiarity with this schedule didn’t insulate O’Sullivan from some pre-match nerves.

“We are coming in from nine weeks off. And although we have the same system, they had a lot of energy coming into it too. It was savage for them and they had huge momentum coming from that.

Ballygunner manager Darragh O'Sullivan. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

“We’ve probably played one less game than we did over the years. But look, it’s a special day. We’re coming in here again, coming in here three times in a row into Limerick. The county team (is the) best senior team of all time, and they (Doon) have 19 All-Ireland medals. So they’re coming up against the best, but our boys love that.

“They thrive on that. That challenges them. Some of the lads, if you look at it, they’ve worked really, really hard over the last nine weeks. They’re in better shape now than they were for the county final. Fact.”

Two of Ballygunner’s players stood out in that regard. In the opening three-quarters of the game, Dessie Hutchinson and Patrick Fitzgerald hit three between them. Over the final phase, they weighed in with a combined seven from play.

Hutchinson grew in prominence as the game progressed. He finished up over six points, this majestic effort near the end the pick of the bunch.

“Dessie was carrying injuries coming into the county final. Patrick didn’t play the football (with Gaultier) because he was injured. So the reality of it is, we got a good break into Patrick. Dessie obviously hasn’t had the football.

“But you can see the freshness there today too. We needed a break, to be honest with you, after the county final, Because there’s a lot of wounded bodies going in there that day.”

Victory is a launchpad for another Munster title bid. On a wider level with 17 teams left in the All-Ireland club hurling race, Ballygunner’s position as market leaders strengthens.

Ballygunner's Ronan Power and Paddy Leavey celebrate their win. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Next up is Tipperary’s Loughmore-Castleiney who gave them a major examination at the semi-final stage in 2021.

And the experiences of facing Borris-Ileigh in December 2019 and St Thomas in December 2023, guard O’Sullivan against any element of complacency.

“When you’re at the top table, playing against top teams, on any given day you can be beaten. We played Borris Ileigh in 2019, they’ve done a job on us because they’re better than us on the day. And same way last year against St Thomas.

“It’s just a new journey again. It’s special. We’re privileged. I’m dealing with a special group of players and a backroom team around me that would die for us all. The commitment of the whole club every shoulder, to the wheel. That’s what it’s about.”