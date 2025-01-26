Costello hails Munster for 'the best 40 minutes of rugby we’ve played all season'

INTERIM HEAD COACH Ian Costello labelled Munster’s first half performance “the best 40 minutes of rugby we’ve played all season” after a 38-19 bonus point win away over the Dragons.

Munster scored five tries to open up a 31-0 lead at half time as Diarmuid Kilgallen, Alex Kendellen, Ben O’Connor and Dian Bleuler came up with scores. There was also a penalty try after Lloyd Evans clocked Shane Daly high to prevent another certain score.

The province’s attack looked as fluid as ever, granted against a poor Dragons outfit. Forward runners both dominated collisions while displaying their handling skills close to contact. Daly and Kilgallen both frequently came off their wings looking for carries, part of Munster’s general ploy of sending multiple runners at back-pedalling defenders.

“It’s been coming,” said Costello. “There were elements of our game which really clicked in the first half, which was pleasing.”

Advertisement

After the break, Munster only added one further score as a series of backline injuries forced a reshuffle. Shane Daly, Ethan Coughlan and Tom Farrell all went off with HIAs, while Billy Burns limped off with a groin injury. With Kilgallen out of position at centre and a pair of forwards on the wing, Munster struggled for flow and allowed the Dragons to add some gloss to the scoreline.

“Billy, you could see he strapped his groin,” sad Costello. “He could have kept going but you risk aggravating that further with such an important period coming up. Luckily we had opened up a 30-point lead and we had the ability to do that. The second half was frustrating but I’ve never seen that many adjustments.

“We lost our rhythm and flow completely but I think what was really pleasing was how well we played in the first half, how all the elements came together.”

Costello also expressed his delight at the news of Mike Prendergast coaching Ireland A during the Six Nations window. “The more players, coaches, staff that we can have operating with national teams, that’s what we’re all about,” he said.

“It’s not just about players progressing and us celebrating that, it’s great to see staff getting those opportunities to develop. It’s great for Mikey, and it’s great for the club what he’s going to bring back as well, it’ll be huge for Munster.”

Munster’s interim head coach also confirmed that Dian Bleuler played his last game for the province in Rodney Parade after the Sharks had allowed the loosehead prop to extend his time with the province by a week.

Saturday evening was also the last time Chris Boyd attends a match as a coaching consultant. “He’s going home for a period of time,” explains Costello.

“This was the original arrangement. He’s been a massive support to the coaching group, added a lot of experience, a lot of knowledge. He’s a great guy to work with. He goes home now and we’ll be in constant communication to see what the rest of the season looks like.”