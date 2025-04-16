'Look at what is going to happen again in Munster, the GAA really need to harness that'

LIMERICK STAR WILL O’Donoghue reckons the GAA aren’t doing enough to “harness” the surge of interest in the game.

Munster championship holders Limerick will begin their campaign on Sunday against Tipperary in Thurles. Limited seating tickets are still available, as well as terrace tickets, though the majority of provincial games are expected to be sell outs.

When tickets initially went on sale earlier this month for the Munster SHC games, 60,000 were sold in under an hour with an additional 30,000 season tickets shifted.

The frenzy took officials by surprise and has been credited, in part, to the strong form of crowd pullers Cork. The Rebels, beaten All-Ireland finalists in 2024, won the National League final in front of more than 43,000 at a packed out Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

But five-time All-Ireland winner O’Donoghue argued that the GAA is not doing enough to capitalise on this increased interest.

“Look at what is going to happen again in Munster, I think the GAA really need to harness that and grow the game on the back of that,” said O’Donoghue.

“I think it is very much the game that is growing the game and I don’t think they are doing enough to improve the supporters’ day out and improve it for people going. The game is selling the game.

“I think hurling is definitely on the crest of a wave. If you look at the league final, you had Offaly, Waterford, Tipp and Cork selling out Páirc Uí Chaoimh. What more could you want? The skill has definitely improved, the pace has improved. I think hurling is in a much stronger position than it was six or seven years ago as an attraction.

“When you go down to Páirc Uí Chaoimh and it is sold out, I just mean they could bring in music or fan zones. That is obviously not for me, I am just on about how much the game has grown and how they can tap into that.”

O’Donoghue noted the huge promotion around the Aer Lingus College Football Classic game which was played at a sold out Aviva Stadium last year. Several days of activities took place beforehand around Dublin city centre, including a ‘block party’ at Merrion Square and various ‘tailgating’ experiences.

“Looking at the (match) day in general, just because something was always done this way, doesn’t mean it has to be this way,” said O’Donoghue.

* Will O’Donoghue was speaking at the announcement that Centra has extended its sponsorship of the All-Ireland senior hurling championship for another five years.