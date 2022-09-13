Munster receive injury boost ahead of season opener

MUNSTER HAVE REPORTED good news on the injury front as the province prepare for Saturday’s United Rugby Championship round one clash away to Cardiff.

Backrower Alex Kendellen has returned to full team training after recovering from a leg injury, while John Hodnett is also back training following a knee issue.

Jack O’Sullivan and academy back-row forward Ruadhan Quinn have completed their return to play protocols and both players are available for selection for the game at Cardiff Arms Park.

Calvin Nash is currently completing the return to play protocols and is on course to return to team training during the week.

Gavin Coombes (groin), Andrew Conway (knee), RG Snyman (knee) and Jack Daly (knee) all remain unavailable for selection.

Munster’s round one fixture against Cardiff was originally scheduled for Friday, but was yesterday pushed back to Saturday due to “logistical complications” surrounding King Charles III’s visit to Cardiff on Friday.

