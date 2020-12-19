Munster produce their greatest comeback in years to beat Clermont

WHERE DO YOU start? Is it with the kick-off, a poor attempt by Munster to gather it, a piece of bullying from the Clermont giants, Pecili Yato and Alivereti Raka, the latter scoring a try inside 26 seconds, suggesting this night was going to be an embarrassment for Munster?

No, even that piece of drama wasn’t the decisive moment of this game. It wasn’t even the fourth Clermont try on 24 minutes, scored by hooker, Etienne Fourcade, which handed Clermont a bonus point and also a 19 point lead.

That the French side were rattled despite this extraordinary start was clear to all. Munster will remember that; that is why tonight will go down in their storied history as one of their great wins, up there with the Miracle Game. The concept of heroic defeat just did not register.

And it is not as if we are saying that Clermont are overrated. They remain a very good side. In 32 previous home matches, they have won 31 times. It looked like they would win this one handily, too, 24 minutes played, 28 points on the board. Munster, at that stage, had nine.

They remain proud, though. Even when a small battle was lost – JJ Hanrahan missing touch with a penalty just after they had won a scrum penalty on half-way – they just refused to give in.

Every decision they made was wise. Initially, they kept taking shots at goal when they had the opportunity to go to the corner. Remember Racing a couple of years ago in the Champions Cup semi-final? They chased that game too early.

Here they learned their lesson. They saw Hanrahan kick all nine of his attempts, watched as he continued to keep the scoreboard ticking over, getting a fifth minute penalty to make it 7-3, an 11th minute one after Clermont had scored a penalty try – to make the score 14-6.

When Clermont – via Penaud – got their third try on 15 minutes, the set-piece again their platform – and Munster trailed 21-6, it was Hanrahan who reduced that gap to 21-9.

It was Hanrahan who didn’t miss one of his nine kicks. There we were in the initial stages gasping at the two outrageous breaks that delivered two of Clermont’s four tries.

Then it changed.

There were two turning points. First, Mike Haley’s first half try, a superbly executed score, which was planned in Limerick, finished off in style in Montferrand, Damien de Allende, Chris Farrell and Peter O’Mahony with the clever handling skills, Haley with the smarter angled run. That score gave Munster belief and a 28-16 scoreline.

Hanrahan’s gave them hope. He converted all three Munster tries, he didn’t miss a penalty. He got three more of them on 44, 52 and 58 minutes to close the gap to 28-25.

Even when Camile Lopez made it 31-25, Munster were not finished. Their fitness was extraordinary, their spirit just as impressive.

Of the heroes, Peter O’Mahony was the pick: hard work, good carrying, great athleticism, fine leadership. Stander put his hand up and scored the game’s crucial try, on 70 minutes. Kevin O’Byrne got the clinching third just before the end. Rhys Marshall had a big game; Tadgh Beirne a bigger one.

Rememb er Josh Wycherley’s name too. The young loosehead is just 21. He played beyond his years. He had a great night. And so did Munster.