Munster club semi-final fixtures confirmed after Cork and Kerry champs win coin toss

THE NEWLY-CROWNED senior champions in Kerry and Cork will both enjoy the advantage of games in their localities after the fixtures for the Munster semi-finals in football and hurling were confirmed today.

A coin toss yesterday worked out in favour of both Austin Stacks and St Finbarr’s, who have lifted their respective senior football titles over the last ten days.

Kerry winners Austin Stacks will play Limerick’s Newcastlewest in the Munster senior semi-final in Austin Stack Park in Tralee at 1.30pm on Sunday 19 December.

Austin Stacks lifted the Kerry title for the first time in seven years on Sunday, while Newcastlewest made a provincial breakthrough on Saturday as they saw off Waterford’s The Nire.

Also on 19 December, the other senior semi-final sees Cork’s St Finbarr’s meet Clare’s Éire Óg Ennis in Páirc Uí Rinn, also throwing in at 1.30pm.

St Finbarr’s won their second Cork title in four seasons last Sunday week but lost out heavily in their 2018 Munster action against Dr Crokes.

Éire Óg competed in the province for the first time in 15 years on Sunday and prevailed after extra-time against Tipperary’s Loughmore-Castleiney.

In the intermediate semi-finals, Cork’s Newmarket, victors in their county final last Sunday, will play Clare’s Corofin in Mallow on Sunday 19 December in Mallow at 1.30pm.

The clash of Kerry’s Na Gaeil and Tipperary’s Drom & Inch that weekend has yet to be finalised.

And in the junior semi-finals, Cork’s Boherbue take on Kerry’s Gneeveguilla on Saturday 18 December in Mallow at 1.30pm, while Tipperary’s Ballina against Waterford’s Mount Sion that weekend, is yet to be finalised.

