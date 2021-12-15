Fixture details confirmed for Munster club hurling finals in January

Ballygunner will meet Kilmallock in the senior final.

THE MUNSTER COUNCIL have confirmed the fixture details for the province’s 2021 senior club hurling finals, all three of which will be held on Sunday 9 January.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh will host the senior final as Waterford’s Ballygunner take on Limerick’s Kilmallock.

The Gaelic Grounds in Limerick is the venue for the intermediate final involving Kerry champions Kilmoyley taking on Cork’s Courcey Rovers.

And Mallow will stage the junior decider between Cork’s Ballygiblin and Tipperary’s Skeheenarinky.

Sunday 9 January

Senior

Ballygunner (Waterford) v Kilmallock (Limerick), Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3.30pm, (Live TG4).

Intermediate

Kilmoyley (Kerry) v Courcey Rovers (Cork), Gaelic Grounds, 1.30pm.

Junior

Ballygiblin (Cork) v Skeheenarinky (Tipperary), Mallow, 1.30pm.

