Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 15 December 2021
Advertisement

Fixture details confirmed for Munster club hurling finals in January

The games will all take place on Sunday 9 January.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 15 Dec 2021, 4:23 PM
17 minutes ago 334 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5631236
Ballygunner will meet Kilmallock in the senior final.
Image: INPHO
Ballygunner will meet Kilmallock in the senior final.
Ballygunner will meet Kilmallock in the senior final.
Image: INPHO

THE MUNSTER COUNCIL have confirmed the fixture details for the province’s 2021 senior club hurling finals, all three of which will be held on Sunday 9 January.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh will host the senior final as Waterford’s Ballygunner take on Limerick’s Kilmallock.

The Gaelic Grounds in Limerick is the venue for the intermediate final involving Kerry champions Kilmoyley taking on Cork’s Courcey Rovers.

And Mallow will stage the junior decider between Cork’s Ballygiblin and Tipperary’s Skeheenarinky.

Sunday 9 January

Senior

  • Ballygunner (Waterford) v Kilmallock (Limerick), Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3.30pm, (Live TG4).

Intermediate

  • Kilmoyley (Kerry) v Courcey Rovers (Cork), Gaelic Grounds, 1.30pm.

Junior

  • Ballygiblin (Cork) v Skeheenarinky (Tipperary), Mallow, 1.30pm.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Buy The42’s new book, Behind The Lines, here:

Order now

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie