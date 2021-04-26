Munster confirm signing of Leinster scrum-half Rowan Osborne

LEINSTER’S ROWAN OSBORNE will be a Munster player next season.

Osborne’s switch, which was first reported by The42 last month, has been confirmed this afternoon.

The 24-year-old scrum-half will leave his home province this summer to link up with Johann van Graan’s squad on a one-year contract.

“I am delighted to be joining Munster next season, one of the biggest clubs in Europe with a great fanbase and history,” Osborne said.

“I am hugely looking forward to working with and learning from a really talented group of players and a great coaching ticket and working hard to help bring success to the club.”

With Nick McCarthy moving in the opposite direction by returning to Leinster for the 2021-22 campaign, Osborne will join Conor Murray, Craig Casey and Neil Cronin as an option for the southern province’s number nine shirt.

Osborne, who attended Clongowes Wood College, represented the Ireland Schools team in 2014 but did not advance to the Leinster academy.

After becoming a key player for Trinity in the All-Ireland League, he first linked up with Leinster during the summer of 2019 and impressed while on trial. He made his professional debut that October against the Ospreys, before scoring a try a week later off the bench against Edinburgh.

The Kildare native, who has made a total of 10 appearances in the Guinness Pro14, said: “I would like to sincerely thank everyone in the Leinster Rugby community – fans, players, coaches and staff – for the past two years. It has been a privilege to represent my home province.

“I have learned an incredible amount and have had the opportunity to work and play with some of the best people in rugby, as well as making life long friendships. There is, of course, still work to do and trophies to win this season.”