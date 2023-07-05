Cork GAA optimistic about chances of hosting Munster-Crusaders at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

MUNSTER’S ‘CLASH OF the champions’ game against Crusaders will place at Páirc Uí Chaoimh if the fixture is approved by the GAA’s Central Council, a GAA meeting has heard.

The Cork County Board’s monthly meeting, which took place last night, was told the match will take place at the Cork GAA stadium if Central Council grant approval, according to the Evening Echo.

Cork chief executive Kevin O’Donovan told the meeting that Páirc Uí Chaoimh met the various criteria where county grounds can host non-GAA fixtures. Central Council is to discuss the matter when it meets on Saturday, 15 July.

The game is fixed for 3 February, 2024 (KO 5pm).

The match comes off the back of the Irish side’s URC success in Cape Town and sees them face the New Zealand-based team, who secured their seventh successive Super Rugby Pacific championship last month in Waikato as they overcame Chiefs 25-20.

The game will also see a reunion with former Munster coach Rob Penney, who has agreed to take charge of Crusaders from 2024.

The fixture will be part of a pre-season tour that also sees the Super Rugby side face Bristol Bears on 9 February.