Never-say-die Munster fire late to sink Stormers and claim URC title

Stormers 14

Munster 19

JOHN HODNETT SCORED a try in the 76th minute as Munster powered their way to a 19-14 win and a first United Rugby Championship title.

The game was plagued by errors, and the crumbling pitch led to players on both sides losing their footing at key junctures of the contest. What the match didn’t want for, however, was intensity and drama – and in the end, Munster showed more steel and accuracy to claim a deserved victory.

Munster were greeted by torrential rains and driving winds when they arrived in Cape Town earlier this week. Some suggested that the inclement weather would suit the Irish team, and that it might dull the edge of the attack-minded Stormers.

Fortunately for both teams, the rain stayed away on the day of the decider. A large contingent of Munster fans did its best to lift the visitors, but the vast majority of the 56,300-strong crowd lent their voice to the Stormers.

The local fans certainly had something to cheer about when Manie Libbok intercepted a pass in the sixth minute and ran 50m to score. The try was a product of the Stormers’ offensive defence, as Munster centre Antoine Frisch got caught behind the gainline and forced a pass he probably should have held.

True to their mantra, Munster proceeded to stand up and fight. They bullied the Stormers at the breakdowns and collisions, and their impressive maul proved powerful and clinical once more. Diarmund Barron – who claimed a brace the last time Munster visited Cape Town in the league stage – crashed over the line to bring his team back into the game.

On the back of a dominant forward effort, Munster proceeded to execute their kick-chase strategy. Conor Murray launched the ball into the cold Cape sky, and more often than not, a Munster player won the ensuing aerial contest.

The Stormers struggled to live with Munster during this period, and were fortunate that they didn’t concede more points. Two Munster tries were disallowed – the first for a double movement, and the second for a forward pass in the lead-up.

The pressure eventually told on the hosts, though. Evan Roos was shown a yellow card for a cynical offence deep in his own territory. During the Springbok No 8’s absence, Munster breached the Stormers defence. A probing kick by Crowley bounced favourably for Calvin Nash. Crowley’s conversion gave Munster the lead.

The Stormers attempted to hit back right before half-time. After winning a penalty deep in Munster territory, they turned down a shot on goal, and went for the touchline. Munster forced a turnover, though, and ensured that they went to the break with a 12-7 lead.

The momentum started to shift. Munster captain Peter O’Mahony went for an HIA at the end of the first half, and didn’t return. The visitors conceded a couple of early penalties, and allowed the Stormers to gain a foothold in the contest.

Mike Haley clashed with Angelo Davids in the 48th minute – while attempting to field a loose ball – and was shown a yellow card. The Stormers turned down another kickable penalty, and this time, the gamble paid off, as Deon Fourie scored from the back of the lineout maul. Libbok nailed a difficult conversion to give his side a 14-12 lead.

Munster attempted to replicate the Stormers’ bold approach eight minutes later when they won a penalty in front of the posts. But after kicking the ball to touch, their discipline let them down at the ensuing maul. .

Sensing a victory, the crowd began to get behind the Stormers. Munster fought valiantly in defence, though, and managed to stop the hosts from extending their lead.

Their persistence paid off, as they worked their way upfield and unleashed Hodnett for a score in the corner. Crowley added the extras, and with less than four minutes to play, the game was Munster’s to lose.

There was to be another late twist, as Crowley was shown a yellow card in the 79th minute after he slapped the ball out of replacement Paul de Wet’s hands at a ruck.

But after the Stormers kicked the ball to touch, the Munster forwards held up the ruck and ensured that the Irish side ended the game with the win – and the title.

Stormers scorers:

Tries: Manie Libbok, Deon Fourie

Conversions: Manie Libbok [2 from 2]

Penalties: Libbok [0 from 1]

Munster scorers:

Tries: Diarmuid Barron, Calvin Nash , John Hodnett

Conversions: Jack Crowley [2 from 3]

STORMERS: Damian Willemse, Angelo Davids, Ruhan Nel, Dan du Plessis, Leolin Zas, Manie Libbok, Herschel Jantjies; Steven Kitshoff (captain), Joseph Dweba, Frans Malherbe, Ruben van Heerden, Marvin Orie, Deon Fourie, Hacjivah Dayimani, Evan Roos.

MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Malakai Fekitoa, Shane Daly; Jack Crowley, Conor Murray; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (captain), John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Referee: Andrea Piardi [FIR].

