'There's bound to be a response. They're aggrieved with what's happened to Ger Brennan'

SUNDAY GAME PUNDIT Ciarán Whelan says “there’s no point crying over spilt milk” in relation to the 12-week ban for Dublin football manager Ger Brennan, and has urged the team to reset for the Leinster semi-final.

Dublin stuttered through their two-point victory over Wicklow on Sunday, needing a Paddy Small goal in the second-half to help seal a date with defending champions Louth.

Dublin’s form was a discussion point on The Sunday Game last night following a league campaign which ended in relegation from Division 1, before that unconvincing performance in Aughrim.

Presenter Jacqui Hurley asked Whelan if there are question marks over Dublin now?

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Ciarán Whelan on the difficulties facing Dublin without Ger Brennan being centrally involved - but adds that 'there is no point crying over spilt milk' #rtegaa #sundaygame pic.twitter.com/MPrhVDNgZV — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) April 20, 2026

“No doubt about it,” he replied.

“Obviously, there’s been the Ger Brennan issue. That creates a lot of noise around the place and you were hoping today that Dublin would use that as a crutch and a motivation to go down and put in a fairly ruthless performance to get Dublin out of there with a convincing victory.

“That didn’t happen. And that’s a little bit concerning because they’re going to have to dig deep.

“Leaders have to step up in the next couple of weeks. If you look at Dublin coldly and at the 15 players they can get on the field of play, they still have a huge chance to win a Leinster championship.”

Peter Canavan, who was also in studio, suggested that the timing of Dublin’s display could spell trouble for Louth.

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“It’s probably the last thing that Louth needed because there’s bound to be a response in this Dublin team. They’re aggrieved with what’s happened to Ger Brennan.”

Brennan’s 12-week ban was confirmed on Saturday following a lengthy appeals process. Brennan brought his case to the Central Hearings Committee, and later the Central Appeals Committee before the Disputes Resolution Authority ultimately upheld his ban.

“Ger knows he done wrong,” Whelan said when the topic arose during last night’s show. “He knew it was a mistake. The penalty is quite severe. Our championship is 16 weeks so he misses a lot of games. He has a coaching set-up that is relatively inexperienced.

“Dean Rock, who is only recently retired, has been handed the manager’s bib now. It just creates a lot of difficulties and noise around the dressing room. But there’s no point crying over spilt milk, they have to get on with it now.

“They’ve been through the process, they’ve lost the process. It’s going to be difficult for Ger over the next few weeks but that’s where you want the guys in the dressing room to stand up and be counted the next day to drag Dublin through.”