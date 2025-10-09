Munster make 10 changes for tomorrow's clash with Edinburgh

MUNSTER HAVE MADE 10 changes for tomorrow’s URC meeting with Edinburgh in Cork [KO 7.45pm, TG4/Premier Sports/URC TV].

Head coach Clayton McMillan has brought centre Tom Farrell, loosehead prop Michael Milne, and wings Calvin Nash and Andrew Smith into the starting XV for their first appearances of the season after their recent return to full fitness.

With Ireland out-half Jack Crowley rested this week, JJ Hanrahan comes in to start at out-half.

Fullback Mike Haley, midfielder Seán O’Brien, scrum-half Paddy Patterson, blindside flanker Jack O’Donoghue, and hooker Diarmuid Barron – who has been named captain – are also in the starting Munster team.

Happily, Munster have welcomed 22-year-old lock Edwin Edogbo back to their matchday 23 for the first time since December 2023.

It’s a completely changed backline for Munster, who have reported that injured scrum-half Craig Casey will be out for another one to three weeks with his hamstring issue, meaning he remains a doubt for next weekend’s visit to Croke Park to take on Leinster.

Oli Jager, Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley, Ruadhán Quinn, and Gavin Coombes continue in the starting pack against Edinburgh, where they’re joined by Milne, Barron, and O’Donoghue.

Experienced tighthead John Ryan is set for his first appearance off the Munster bench, which also includes centre Dan Kelly.

Shane Daly and Tom Ahern were unavailable as they go through return-to-play protocols after head injuries, Niall Scannell will be out for one to two weeks with a hand laceration, and Diarmuid Kilgallen has another one to two weeks to go with his ankle issue.

John Hodnett [cheek], Alex Kendellen [ankle], and Conor Bartley [thigh] will be sidelined for six to eight weeks more.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh boss Sean Everitt has handed openside Dylan Richardson his debut against Munster tomorrow.

Former Munster man Ben Healy starts at number 10 for the Scots, who have a dangerous backline including Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe.

Munster:

15. Mike Haley

14. Calvin Nash

13. Tom Farrell

12. Seán O’Brien

11. Andrew Smith

10. JJ Hanrahan

9. Paddy Patterson

1. Michael Milne

2. Diarmuid Barron (captain)

3. Oli Jager

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Fineen Wycherley

6. Jack O’Donoghue

7. Ruadhán Quinn

8. Gavin Coombes.

Replacements:

16. Lee Barron

17. Josh Wycherley

18. John Ryan

19. Edwin Edogbo

20. Brian Gleeson

21. Ethan Coughlan

22. Tony Butler

23. Dan Kelly

Edinburgh:

15. Wes Goosen

14. Darcy Graham

13. Piers O’Conor

12. James Lang

11. Duhan van der Merwe

10. Ben Healy

9. Ben Vellacott

1. Pierre Schoeman

2. Ewan Ashman

3. D’arcy Rae

4. Marshall Sykes

5. Sam Skinner

6. Liam McConnell

7. Dylan Richardson

8. Magnus Bradbury (captain)

Replacements:

16. Paddy Harrison

17. Boan Venter

18. Paul Hill

19. Glen Young

20. Freddy Douglas

21. Ben Muncaster

22. Charlie Shiel

23. Harry Paterson

Referee: Ben Whitehouse [WRU].