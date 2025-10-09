Munster make 10 changes for tomorrow's clash with Edinburgh

MUNSTER HAVE MADE 10 changes for tomorrow’s URC meeting with Edinburgh in Cork [KO 7.45pm, TG4/Premier Sports/URC TV].
Head coach Clayton McMillan has brought centre Tom Farrell, loosehead prop Michael Milne, and wings Calvin Nash and Andrew Smith into the starting XV for their first appearances of the season after their recent return to full fitness.
With Ireland out-half Jack Crowley rested this week, JJ Hanrahan comes in to start at out-half.
Fullback Mike Haley, midfielder Seán O’Brien, scrum-half Paddy Patterson, blindside flanker Jack O’Donoghue, and hooker Diarmuid Barron – who has been named captain – are also in the starting Munster team.
Happily, Munster have welcomed 22-year-old lock Edwin Edogbo back to their matchday 23 for the first time since December 2023.
It’s a completely changed backline for Munster, who have reported that injured scrum-half Craig Casey will be out for another one to three weeks with his hamstring issue, meaning he remains a doubt for next weekend’s visit to Croke Park to take on Leinster.
Oli Jager, Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley, Ruadhán Quinn, and Gavin Coombes continue in the starting pack against Edinburgh, where they’re joined by Milne, Barron, and O’Donoghue.
Experienced tighthead John Ryan is set for his first appearance off the Munster bench, which also includes centre Dan Kelly.
Shane Daly and Tom Ahern were unavailable as they go through return-to-play protocols after head injuries, Niall Scannell will be out for one to two weeks with a hand laceration, and Diarmuid Kilgallen has another one to two weeks to go with his ankle issue.
John Hodnett [cheek], Alex Kendellen [ankle], and Conor Bartley [thigh] will be sidelined for six to eight weeks more.
Meanwhile, Edinburgh boss Sean Everitt has handed openside Dylan Richardson his debut against Munster tomorrow.
Former Munster man Ben Healy starts at number 10 for the Scots, who have a dangerous backline including Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe.
Munster:
15. Mike Haley
14. Calvin Nash
13. Tom Farrell
12. Seán O’Brien
11. Andrew Smith
10. JJ Hanrahan
9. Paddy Patterson
1. Michael Milne
2. Diarmuid Barron (captain)
3. Oli Jager
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Fineen Wycherley
6. Jack O’Donoghue
7. Ruadhán Quinn
8. Gavin Coombes.
Replacements:
16. Lee Barron
17. Josh Wycherley
18. John Ryan
19. Edwin Edogbo
20. Brian Gleeson
21. Ethan Coughlan
22. Tony Butler
23. Dan Kelly
Edinburgh:
15. Wes Goosen
14. Darcy Graham
13. Piers O’Conor
12. James Lang
11. Duhan van der Merwe
10. Ben Healy
9. Ben Vellacott
1. Pierre Schoeman
2. Ewan Ashman
3. D’arcy Rae
4. Marshall Sykes
5. Sam Skinner
6. Liam McConnell
7. Dylan Richardson
8. Magnus Bradbury (captain)
Replacements:
16. Paddy Harrison
17. Boan Venter
18. Paul Hill
19. Glen Young
20. Freddy Douglas
21. Ben Muncaster
22. Charlie Shiel
23. Harry Paterson
Referee: Ben Whitehouse [WRU].
