Munster GAA announce six championship double-headers with Ladies Football and camogie

MUNSTER GAA HAS announced a partnership with the province’s LGFA and Camogie associations to organise six double-headers during the upcoming Munster championships.

One Ladies Football and five camogie championship games will precede games in the men’s competitions over the course of April and May. The earlier start to the 2023 Munster senior football championship reduces the opportunities for further Munster Ladies Football curtain-raisers.

The first of these fixtures will see Limerick and Clare square off at the TUS Gaelic Grounds on Saturday, 29 April before the hurlers clash at the same venue later that evening.

On Sunday 30 April, Cork and Waterford will feature in the Munster camogie and hurling championships at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The football double-header will take place on Sunday, 7 May, as Cork face Kerry in the ladies, a game which will be followed by the men’s Munster football final.

“On behalf of Munster GAA, I am delighted that once again a number of Camogie and Ladies Football games will be played as part of our Munster Championship programme of games in the coming months,” said Munster GAA Chairman Ger Ryan.

“The addition of several Camogie and Ladies Football games in 2022 as curtain-raisers to our Munster Senior Hurling and Football Championship games worked very well and I have no doubt the inclusion of further games this year will continue to enhance the bond between our respective bodies.”

Double Headers with Munster Camogie

Saturday 29 April – TUS Gaelic Grounds

Munster Senior Camogie Championship: Limerick v Clare, 4:30pm

Munster Senior Hurling Championship: Limerick v Clare, 7pm

Sunday 30 April – Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Munster Senior Camogie Championship: Cork v Waterford, 1:30pm

Munster Senior Hurling Championship: Cork v Waterford, 4pm

Saturday 6 May – Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Munster Senior Camogie Championship: Waterford/Cork v Tipperary, 4:30pm

Munster Senior Hurling Championship: Cork v Tipperary, 7pm

Saturday 13 May – FBD Semple Stadium

Munster Senior Camogie Championship: Munster Final, 3:30pm

Munster Senior Hurling Championship: Waterford v Clare, 6pm

Sunday 21 May – Cusack Park Ennis

Munster Intermediate Camogie Final: Clare/Kerry v Cork, 12 noon

Munster Senior Hurling Championship: Clare v Cork, 2pm

Double Header with Munster LFGA – Sunday 7 May (venue TBC)

Munster Senior Ladies Gaelic Football Championship – Cork v Kerry at 1:30pm

Munster Senior Football Championship Final at 4pm

