Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Munster players celebrate Neil Cronin's try. Juan Gasparini/INPHO
London Calling

Munster win away to Harlequins, Leinster defeated at Saracens

The two Irish provinces were in London tonight.
3
2.9k
1 hour ago

Results:

  • Harlequins 35-43 Munster
  • Saracens 31-19 Leinster 

*****

THERE WERE CONTRASTING fortunes in tonight’s trips to London for the Irish provinces, as Munster saw off Harlequins at the Stoop, while Leinster lost out away to Saracens.

Munster were ahead 19-14 at the break of their friendly. Mike Haley and Alex Kendellen bagged early tries, both converted by Joey Carbery. Harlequins countered with a try from Jack Walker, but Shay McCarthy got in for Munster’s third try of the first half.

Will Edwards supplied the try and conversion that left Harlequins only five behind at the break. Replacement George Hammond got in for the try that maintained the Harlequins challenge as they edged 21-19 in front early in the second half.

Munster swiftly countered as out-half Tony Butler, introduced at the break for Carbery, got in for their fourth try and Jack Daly touched down soon after to leave them 31-21 ahead. Neil Cronin and Stephen Kiely both increased Munster’s advantage with further tries.

That left Munster ahead by 22 points, Harlequins trimming that deficit in the finale as Bryn Bradley and Roma Zheng weighed in with late tries.

Leinster lost out by 12 points in a game where they trailed by 24 at the break, fighting back in the second half. Saracens got an early boost Hugh Tizard’s try that Manu Vunipola converted.

Theo McFarland chipped in with two tries for Saracens as they went ahead 19-0 and Saracens rounded out the half with a fourth try courtesy of Alex Lewington, after Sean Maitland’s initial break.

Leinster emerged brightly in the second half and Max Deegan put points on the board with a try, before Fintan Gunne secured a second, Sam Prendergast converting the latter.

Josh Hallett increased the daylight between the teams with the fifth try of the night for Saracens, before Brian Deeny rounded off the night’s scoring with Leinster’s third try.

fintan-gunne-scores-their-second-try Fintan Gunne scored Leinster's second try. Ben Whitley / INPHO Ben Whitley / INPHO / INPHO

Author
The 42
sport@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
3
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     