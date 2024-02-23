Munster win away to Harlequins, Leinster defeated at Saracens

Results:

Harlequins 35-43 Munster

Saracens 31-19 Leinster

THERE WERE CONTRASTING fortunes in tonight’s trips to London for the Irish provinces, as Munster saw off Harlequins at the Stoop, while Leinster lost out away to Saracens.

Munster were ahead 19-14 at the break of their friendly. Mike Haley and Alex Kendellen bagged early tries, both converted by Joey Carbery. Harlequins countered with a try from Jack Walker, but Shay McCarthy got in for Munster’s third try of the first half.

Will Edwards supplied the try and conversion that left Harlequins only five behind at the break. Replacement George Hammond got in for the try that maintained the Harlequins challenge as they edged 21-19 in front early in the second half.

Munster swiftly countered as out-half Tony Butler, introduced at the break for Carbery, got in for their fourth try and Jack Daly touched down soon after to leave them 31-21 ahead. Neil Cronin and Stephen Kiely both increased Munster’s advantage with further tries.

That left Munster ahead by 22 points, Harlequins trimming that deficit in the finale as Bryn Bradley and Roma Zheng weighed in with late tries.

Leinster lost out by 12 points in a game where they trailed by 24 at the break, fighting back in the second half. Saracens got an early boost Hugh Tizard’s try that Manu Vunipola converted.

Theo McFarland chipped in with two tries for Saracens as they went ahead 19-0 and Saracens rounded out the half with a fourth try courtesy of Alex Lewington, after Sean Maitland’s initial break.

Tries from Max Deegan, Fintan Gunne and Brian Deeny were not enough to close a 24-point half-time deficit, as Leinster lost 31-19 to Saracens in a Friendly in London's StoneX Stadium on Friday night.



Leinster emerged brightly in the second half and Max Deegan put points on the board with a try, before Fintan Gunne secured a second, Sam Prendergast converting the latter.

Josh Hallett increased the daylight between the teams with the fifth try of the night for Saracens, before Brian Deeny rounded off the night’s scoring with Leinster’s third try.

Fintan Gunne scored Leinster's second try. Ben Whitley / INPHO Ben Whitley / INPHO / INPHO