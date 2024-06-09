Munster final throw-in delayed by half hour due to power cut in Thurles

THE THROW-IN for the Munster hurling final has been delayed by 30 minutes due to a power cut in the Thurles area.

The clash of Limerick and Clare was due to start at 4pm, but provincial council chiefs decided to put it back to 4.30pm after consultations.

“Unfortunately, we had a serious power outage in the whole area of Thurles in the last hour, and that has obviously affected the stadium here in Thurles as well,” explained Munster Council PRO Dermot Lynch, when speaking to RTÉ’s The Sunday Game.

“We’ve met with all the stakeholders, the Gardaí, the event controllers and obviously the senior executive of the Munster Council.

“We made the decision in the interest of health and safety that we will put back the game for 30 minutes to make sure everyone just gets into the ground safely.

“We have issues as such as the scoreboard, HawkEye, even the public address, so safety is paramount at the moment.

“Both county boards, secretaries, managers have been informed. They’re going back into the dressing room and with the help of God, ESB are on touch to make sure that we get it back up and running again fairly soon.

“Everything has been affected, and once it goes down, unfortunately, it is one of these things that’s totally out of our control, but there are people working very hard behind the scenes, and hopefully, in the next 20, 25 minutes, we’ll be back up and running, and the ball will be thrown in and we’re in for a great final.”